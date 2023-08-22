Valentino Rossi advocates factory Ducati seat for his prodigy

Valentino Rossi has advocated a seat for Franco Morbidelli at Pramac Ducati as a replacement for Johan Zarco.
Morbidelli is out of a contract at Yamaha as the Japanese team has already announced his replacement for next season. With Jorge Martin already on a contract for next season and Zarco moving to LCR Honda, there is a seat vacant at Pramac.
Valentino Rossi has claimed that Morbidelli would be a good choice at Pramac alongside Jorge Martin. The team gets factory Ducati bikes, same as the works team and that could only mean a position where the Italian rider could finally express himself.
Franco Morbidelli did have an impressive start to life in MotoGP. He even ended up finishing the 2020 season as runner-up to Joan Mir. However, since then, his career has taken a turn for the worse.
A deteriorating Yamaha, combined with being teammates with a supreme talent in Fabio Quartararo, has not worked in Morbidelli's favor as he was shown the door this season.
Valentino Rossi however feels that a factory Ducati seat will help Franco Morbidelli become more of a contender. As per Crash.net, he said:
"It would be fantastic for Franco to go to Pramac. He would also ride a factory bike. It would be a great possibility. Franco was good at Yamaha, in the second year he beat Fabio Quartararo and became [runner-up in the world championship]. Yamaha's technical delay is making them pay. Morbidelli can win races, the best thing for him is to get on a Ducati.”
Morbidelli in agreement with Valentino Rossi on a possible Pramac Ducati seat
Franco Morbidelli agrees with Rossi's comments about potentially getting a seat at Pramac Ducati. The Italian has been rated very highly by Rossi for a number of years. Many pundits in the sport have also claimed that Morbidelli was just not in his element in Yamaha and a new coat of paint might just be the best thing for him.
Morbidelli himself agreed with Rossi's suggestion and while answering a question from the media about his future, he said:
“Vale said it all, I agree with him. You need to be patient. Please relax.”
A Morbidelli-Martin partnership at Pramac could be one explosive and competitive combination if the Italian has not lost his mojo. It will be interesting to see what happens next as a second chance will surely do Morbidelli a world of good.