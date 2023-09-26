"Your head cooking inside helmet": Jorge Martin's exhaustion level at the Indian GP explained by MotoGP pundit

MotoGP pundit Sylvain Guintoli felt that Jorge Martin's last lap error where he missed his braking point after the long straight was a result of the heat and exhaustion from riding at such high temperatures throughout the race. During the race on the last lap, Martin overshot the braking point and went straight on.

Due to this mistake, the rider momentarily lost his position to Yamaha rider and former MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo. The positions swapped soon after with Jorge Martin's daring move around the outside of the French rider in the very next corner. Talking about the incident on TNT sports, Guintoli felt this was a result of exhaustion more than anything else.

Talking about the Pramac Ducati rider's error and subsequent overtake of Fabio, Sylvain Guintoli said:

“It was a concentration thing. He was hanging, at the end of the race, physically. It’s like your head is cooking inside the helmet! You lose senses, you lose vision, you lose sharpness. He made a bit of a mistake. He had a margin on Fabio then made a pass, super-aggressive, on the limit. It was fair and square.”

Michael Laverty also added how impressed he was with the impetuous move from Jorge Martin considering the exhaustion levels. He said:

“You’re already sweating, losing fluids, sodium, potassium, magnesium. A 5 percent fluid loss equates to a 30 percent performance loss. You could see he was gone. I’m impressed he was able to fight back with Fabio. He knew he had to fight for those points and he did.”

The battle between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin discussed

Both Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia and fellow satellite team Pramac's race Jorge Martin had an intense battle for P2 in the race. The battle ended after Bagnaia got the jump on Martin but then subsequently crashed. Talking about the battle, Sylvain Guintoli said:

“It was a tough one between the two main men in the championship. They wanted to dice it out. Pecco was trying to stay in front but Martin had more pace. Those two dicing was a nice spectacle, it was nice to see the respect too. We also saw the issue that we have in MotoGP at the moment with the draft - at the end of the straight, you can’t stop the bike anymore and it’s hard to judge."

Bagnaia's crash however does makes things very interesting in the championship battle as Jorge Martin is now only 13 points behind in the championship and closing down the gap in every race.