Vinales breaks Yamaha's winless streak, wins Australian GP

Factory Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales broke the Yamaha's 25-race winless streak at Philip Island. He exhibited splendid performance on his M1 and demonstrated utmost control to register a convincing win at Michelin Australian Grand Prix. Andrea Iannone finished behind Vinales in at the second place. Andrea Dovizioso completed the podium in at the third place.

Vinales was confident of delivering good results in Australia. He had expressed earlier that Philip Island is his favorite circuit on the calendar and he indeed delivered. Championship winner Marc Marquez suffered from Johann Zarco's crash and had to retreat to the pit lane.

Starting from the pole position, Marc Marquez led the race but was soon sidelined. Pramac Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci made an impressive start. He advanced from the third row and led the race for a brief time but went off-track soon.

Both Suzuki riders were fast on the track and squeezed their way up to the top group. Australian rider Jack Miller continued extracting good pace in the race but made mistakes and cast away.

In lap 3, amidst shuffling of riders, Tech 3 rider Johann Zarco went past Valentino Rossi but he eventually crashed in lap 6. Before coming out of the Gardner straight at turn 1, he lost his rear and went flying in the air. He suffered a horrible crash. His bike hit the rear of Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez, eventually ruling him out of the race.

Dani Pedrosa also crashed in lap-12. Repsol Honda had a bad as both the riders couldn't complete their race. Moreover, LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow crashed in the FP2 and didn't take part in the race.

Valentino Rossi advanced quickly in the top slots in the early part of the race but receded gradually. In the final laps, With Vinales leading the race and Ducati riders fighting for the third spot, 'the doctor' struggled to fight with Alex Rins for the fifth spot. In the last corner, Rins piped Rossi to take the fifth spot in the race.

Despite derailments, Ducati riders managed to get the best possible results out of the race. Andrea Dovizioso drifted away after starting well in the race. However, he later managed to finish in the third place. He extended his 9 points lead on Rossi, who is third in the championship.

From the start, Andrea Iannone was the better of the Suzuki riders. He was very fast in the practice session and continued his momentum to seal the second spot on the podium. Alvaro Bautista rode valiantly. He was racing in as a replacement for Jorge Lorenzo, who is nursing injuries. He finished behind Dovi in the fourth place.

Tech-3 Yamaha suffered loss at Philip Island as both its riders crashed and couldn't finish their races. After Zarco's crash, Hafizh Syahrin also crashed with 9 laps to go.

Maverick Vinales brought joy to Yamaha dugout with the win. He finally ended the winless streak of Yamaha. Yamaha had last won in Assen last year. It was Yamaha's first win since Valentino Rossi's win at Dutch GP.

The action will now move to Malaysia for the next round of MotoGP at Sepang Circuit.

