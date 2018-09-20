6th edition of Super Motor Drive 2018 – A Dream Joy Ride

Mumbai, September 2018: With the help of India’s leading youth NGO called Yuva Unstoppable, the 6th edition of Super Motor drive 2018 – A Dream Joy Ride is to be held on 23rd September at the Belvedere Golf Club, Adani Shantigram

. It is a way to Celebrate the World Deaf & Dumb Day as declared by the United Nations.

The Primary motive of the Super Motor Drive is to give joyous memories to the underprivileged kids who can only dream of seeing these cars and bikes in movies and in magazines. By doing this they can see/feel and be Driven around in their dream cars and bikes which would bring a big smile on their face and for some, it is their dream come true moment which they will surely cherish entire life. Super Motor Drive is a non-profit cause organized every year to create and cherish memories for the underprivileged and differently enabled kids.

Mr. Aayush Agarwal, Founder of Super Motor Drive feels that it would be nice for the kids to forget about the problems they are dealing with on a day to day basis and instead come and enjoy the ride in these supercars and superbikes with a dream to work towards owning them someday in life. The happiness that a child shows after riding in his/her dream car or bike is a joy to watch.

Owners of Renowned car brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Rolls-Royce, Porsche, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Volvo, Jaguar and Land Rover etc. will be participating to take these kids on a Joy Ride on a pre-decided route. Similarly, Owners of Superbikes like Harley Davidson, Triumph, Indian Motorcycle, Ducati, Kawasaki, BMW Motorrad etc will participate for those kids who enjoy the feel of a bike more than a car.

Mr. Amitabh Shah, Founder of Yuva Unstoppable feels that the 2 hours that the supercar or superbike owner and child spend together and learn about each other’s daily routine and challenges is inspiring to both! Bond created lasts beyond just the joy ride and they keep in touch.

This year Super Motor Drive has tied up with Tara Foundation who have solely dedicated themselves in Kutch, Ahmedabad, Anand and Patan, Godhra, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Vadodara to diagnose deafness in newly born children and rehabilitate them into the mainstream.

Mr. Dharmesh Shah, VP, Sales & Marketing (West), Adani Reality said "At Shantigram, we are very delighted to welcome the kids for a special day of enjoyment. Everyone has the right to live their life to the fullest and these children deserve it the most. This is a great initiative and we look forward to hosting such events at our township."