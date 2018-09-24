6th edition of Super Motor Drive 2018 – A Dream Joy Ride

Super Motor Drive 2018

Mumbai, September 23, 2018: With the help of India’s leading youth NGO - Yuva Unstoppable and a Gujarat based NGO - Tara Foundation, the 6th edition of Super Motor drive 2018 – A Dream Joy Ride was held on 23rd September at the Belvedere Golf Club, Adani Shantigram. It was a way to Celebrate the World Deaf & Dumb Day as declared by United Nations.

This year the motive behind Super Motor Drive was to successfully spread awareness towards Deaf and Dumb community, as they too deserve to live a normal life. During the event, the differently abled kids had an opportunity to live their dreams of riding in several SuperCars and SuperBikes.

Mr. Aayush Agarwal, Founder of Super Motor Drive, expressed that his dream is to spread this concept of Super Motor Drive in all parts of the country so that more and more kids are benefited by such activites where we create a bridge between the underprivileged and privileged part of the same society. This was the 6th edition of the Super Motor Drive and every year the gathering, Supercars and Superbikes keep on increasing indicating the success of the cause for which it is organized.

The kids looked ecstatic on getting a day off their routine lives and enjoy various fun activities arranged for them along with a JoyRide in their dream SuperCar and SuperBike. The happiness couldn’t be expressed more when they sat and felt what it meant to be in their dream vehicle. This was only possible with the help of many partners who came forward to help such underprivilege kids and differently enabled kids get a dream-come-true experience.

With fantastic support from Jadeblue, RedFM, Gypsy Events, Jackpot, Perfect Relations, Cactus Creatives, Patel Printing Press, Brownie Point, Ganga Auto Group, Royal Quest, Indian Motorcylces, BMW Motorrad, Harley Davidson Owener Group, Triumph Motorcycles, TeamSSIA, Fit Formance, Lions Club Karnavati etc. could make this event successful and create a bigger platform for the future.