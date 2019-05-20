×
Adnaan Ahamed scores big in the opening round of National Rally Sprint Championship 

Sal
CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    20 May 2019, 12:01 IST

Adnaan Ahamed
Adnaan Ahamed

Mangalore’s Adnaan Ahamed proved to be the consummate racer in the opening round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship (2W) 2019 here on Sunday, winning two categories in style on an action - packed day.

Adnaan, winner of various national and regional championships, clocked the fastest time of 06:34.00 mins in the Group B 131cc-165cc category to win this title; he was equally invincible in the Group B 166cc to 260cc class, posting a time of 06:33.00 mins to reign supreme.

Bengaluru’s star rider Yuva Kumar trailed him in both the categories, clocking 06:36.00 mins in the Group B 131cc-165cc and 06:41.00 mins in Group B 166cc to 260cc to finish second on the podium. 

Samuel Jacob with a time of 06:52.00 mins finished third in the Group B 131cc-165cc category while Vinay Prasad (07:00.00 mins) grabbed the third spot in the Group B 166cc to 260cc competition.

In the Group A up to 800cc category, it was Jeevan Gowthalli who reigned supreme after completing the 6. 2 km run with a timing of 06:49.00 mins. He was followed by Badal S. Doshi (06:50.00 mins) and Vishwas SD (06:55.00 mins) on the podium.

In the Group B 261cc to 400cc classification, Sudeep Kottary outran his competitors and clocked 07:38.00 mins to come out on top followed by Samarth (07:51.00 mins ) and Hitesh Subhash Ghad (07:54.00 mins).

Full Results

Bullet Class: 1. Devraj Venkatesh (06:49.00); 2. Vishwas S.D (07:15.00); Rakesh kumar B (07:17.00)

Group A up to 800cc: 1. Jeevan Gowthalli (06:49.00); 2. Badal S. Doshi (06:50.00); 3. Vishwas S.D (06:55.00)

Group B up to 130cc: 1. Noldin Thomas (07:09.00); 2. Rakesh Kumar B (07:38.00); 3. Vinay Prasad (07:38.00); 4. Janardhan P (07:38.00)

Group B 131cc- 165cc: 1. Adnaan Ahamed (06:34.00); 2. Yuva Kumar (06:36.00); 3. Samuel Jacob (06:52.00)

Group B 166cc to 260cc: 1. Adnaan Ahamed (06:33.00); 2. Yuva Kumar (06:41.00); 3. Vinay Prasad (07:00.00)

Group B 261cc to 400cc: 1. Sudeep Kottary (07:38.00); 2. Samarth (07:51.00); 3. Hitesh Subhash Ghad (07:54.00)

Scooter Class: 1. Pinkesh Thakkar (07:37.00); 2. Karthik N (07:42.00); 3. Abrar (08:21.00)

Ladies Class: 1. Apoorva (09:33.00)

Star of Karnataka: 1. Anish D Shety (06:43.00); 2. Yuva Kumar (06:43.00); 3. Vinay Prasad (06:50.00)

