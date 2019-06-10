×
Agra’s Shahan, Bengaluru’s Mihir shine in opening round of Rotax Class of National Karting Championship

JK Tyre Motorsport
OFFICIAL
News
4   //    10 Jun 2019, 14:04 IST

Shahan Ali (Centre) winner of the Senior Category
Shahan Ali (Centre) winner of the Senior Category

Bengaluru, June 9 – Agra’s Shahan Ali Mohsin and Bengaluru’s Mihir Avalakki stole the limelight in Round 1 of the Rotax Class of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Karting Championship at the Meco Kartopia here on Sunday.

Shahan of MSport proved to be the star of the day in the Senior Max category, winning both his races (the pre final and final) of the day to accumulate a total of 89 points to surge into the lead.

Manav Sharma of Faridabad and Coimbatore’s Bala Prasath, both regulars in the LGB Formula 4 category of the JKNRC, took the second and third spot respectively. 

Peregrine Racing’s Manav finished second in both races of the day and collected 85 points while Bala of MSport finished third in his two outings to end the day with a total of 82 points.

Local boy Mihir, who starred in the opening round of the X-30 class earlier this month, sizzled again to go atop the leader board in the Junior Max category. 

Mihir, racing for Birel Art, finished on top in both the races and picked up 89 points. He is being trailed by his team-mate Rushon, who has 83 points. 

Another Birel Art racer and Bengaluru’s own Ruhaan Alva ended the day on third spot. He finished second in the opening race and third in the last to register 83 points and tie with Rushon but had to be content with the third spot for finishing behind his team-mate in the final race.

In the Micro Max category, it was the young Ishaan Madhesh of Peregrine Racing who emerged on top with two wins and a total of 89 points in his kitty. Trailing in the second spot is Ranveer Singh of Birel Art with 85 points while Jagrat Detroja of Peregrine Racing is third with 82 points.

Provisional Results (After Round 1):

Micro Category - 1. Ishaan Madesh (Peregrine Racing) 89 points; 2. Ranvir Singh (Birel Art) 85 points; 3. Jagrat Detroja (Peregrine Racing) 82 points

Junior Category - 1. Mihir Avalakki (Birel Art) 89 points; 2. Rishon (Birel Art) 83 points; 3. Ruhaan Alva (Birel Art) 83 points

Senior Category - 1. Shahan Ali Mohsin (MSport) 89 points; 2. Manav Sharma (Peregrine Racing) 85 points; 3. Bala Prasath (MSport) 82 points

