All you need to know about Michael Jordan's NASCAR team 23XI Racing

Michael Jordan's NASCAR team 23XI Racing is all set to make its Cup Series debut on February 9, 2021. It is formed in partnership with his close friend and Cup Series driver, Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin has 44 Cup Series races wins under his belt including wins at Daytona 500 in 2016, 2019, and 2020 respectively.

Michael Jordan's NASCAR team 23XI Racing will only see a minority stake owned by Denny Hamlin. It will, however, be owned and run by the basketball Hall of Famer himself.

The team name pronounced as “twenty-three eleven” has taken the 23 from Michael Jordan's iconic jersey number in the NBA. The XI has a bit of story attached to it.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Denny Hamlin, has driven the #11 Toyota Camry all his NASCAR life. He felt that it would be disrespectful if he plucked the 11 from JGR. Bearing this in mind, he went ahead with the Roman numeral option instead.

Bubba Wallace will be the single-car team's driver. Debuting in the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona 500, he will be behind the wheels of the #23 Toyota Camry.

Hamlin, despite his ownership share in 23XI Racing, will continue to drive for the JGR team in 2021.

Michael Jordan NASCAR team 23XI Racing and its list of Sponsors

Michael Jordan's NASCAR Team 23XI Racing which is looking to have a great 2021 season, has already managed to get a total of five sponsors onboard.

They are Columbia, DoorDash, Dr. Pepper, McDonald’s, and Root Insurance respectively. The 23XI Racing team took to Twitter to break the news to its fans about their developments.

We are very excited to announce these partners. Thanks to them for believing in us and our vision. I look forward to working with them all as we continue to build towards the future. https://t.co/ZvWizWMNx2 — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) December 14, 2020

McDonald's, however, has also partnered with the Chip Ganassi Racing Team for the season.

Bubba Wallace seems confident going into the 2021 season. He has also managed to get all the support and confidence required from his owners in Jordan and Hamlin.

Michael Jordan's NASCAR Team 23XI Racing will however rest hugely on the experience that Hamlin will bring to the table if they are to dominate the sport.

It means that they have to pay close attention to hiring proper personnel and cutting-edge technology needs to be in place to give them their best chance to succeed.

Having said that, Michael Jordan's NASCAR team has already got off to a decent start thanks to its partners. They will go into the 2021 season fully funded.