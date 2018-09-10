Andhra Pradesh to host F1 Powerboat World Championship round in November

F1H2O Powerboat World Championship - London

Mumbai, September 10, 2018: Amaravati, the upcoming capital city of Andhra Pradesh

is all set to host the much-awaited Powerboat racing of the year, F1H20. The World Championship is scheduled to take place on November 16th, 17th and 18thNovember 2018, on the River Krishna in Andhra Pradesh, India’s south-eastern coast. The adrenaline pumping battle will feature teams from Amravati India, along with seven other major cities across the globe including Portugal, UK, France, Italy, China & UAE.

Formula 1 Powerboat racing (F1H2O) world championship is making a grand comeback to India for the first time since 2004, and is all set to mesmerise the Indian audience and speed aficionados at the picturesque city of Amaravati.

Mr. Sandeep Mandava, CEO India Extreme Adventure said, “We are thrilled to bring an international event of this stature to the Indian shores. F1H2O is immensely popular across the globe and its popularity compares to the F1 motorsport. This is our endeavour to put India on the global map of this exciting sport with the help of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Board and the State Government. We foresee the Indian leg of the F1H2O Grand Prix becoming one of the most awaited sporting events in the country going forward.”

The last Indian edition of F1H2O was conducted in Mumbai in the year 2004 and was won by Francesco Cantando of Italy. The current year’s championship was commenced in Portugal on May 18, 2018 and will end with the last race taking place in Sharjah on December 15, 2018.

F1H2O World Championship, the widely acclaimed water sport will have high end amenities for the teams and volunteers along with top of the line excitement on the offer for the visitors. The state of Andhra Pradesh in association with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has planned a cultural extravaganza which will feature a host of activities including exhibitions, culinary trails, AP Handloom fashion show, glass boat rides, quiz and other exciting contests are also planned to get the crowd involved in the action. Another highlight of the race days will be the local fishermen’s boat race.

Mr. Himanshu Shukla, CEO, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority said, “Hosting F1 powerboat Grand Prix is a matter of pride for the state of Andhra Pradesh and our country. Our endeavour is to make this an annual event that will showcase AP and India on the global sporting map. It will help harness and nurture the sporting culture and attract inbound tourism in the state. A cultural extravaganza awaits the visitors along with heart-thumping action on the circuit that has never been witnessed here before.”

A triple pontoon luxury boat and an AC bus boat have also been commissioned by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority. The clean and enticing waters of River Krishna will delight the Amravati crowds with floating cafeterias and swift boats before the start of ultimate water sport — the F1H2O International Power Boat Championship in the coming months.

F1H2O World Championship is the world’s premier international series of single-seater inshore circuit formula 1 powerboat racing, started in 1981. The series attracts millions of viewers across continents lining up to watch some of world’s leading drivers. Each race during the Grand Prix lasts about 45 minutes following a circuit marked out in a selected stretch of water. The thrill of negotiating challenging circuit on water at high speeds must be seen to be believed.