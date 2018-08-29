Arjun Maini impresses at Spa with a great drive to finish in the points

Arjun Maini in action at Spa

26 August 2018, Spa: Arjun Maini made sure he finished off the weekend at Spa with a strong 8th place finish in the Sprint Race on Sunday. He started the race in P14 and lost two places off the start and was in 16th place by the start of Lap 2. Arjun then went on to overtake 4 cars ahead of him in the middle part of the race and with 2 laps to go, when he was in 12th position.

On a track where tyre management played a major role in the outcome of the race, Arjun managed his tyres brilliantly throughout the race which allowed him to push hard in the latter part; He capitalised on this by claiming eighth place from Sette Câmara in the final lap of the race.

The JK Racing and TVS supported racer Arjun managed to grab the last point on offer with his strong display, bringing his total to 24 points this season. His weekend at Spa didn’t get off to great start with a P16 in practice and P15 in Qualifying. Race 1 also saw him finish in P14.

Talking about his race, Arjun Maini said, "I started the sprint race back in 14th place and lost a few places in the beginning. As the race conditions were getting tougher, we felt it was it was important to take care of the tyres and that’s what we did. Nearing the end of the race, I had a bit more left in the tyres than the cars around which allowed me to pass the ones ahead of me and finish off with a point.”

The FIA F2 moves on to Monza next weekend for Round 10 of the Championship. Maini is currently 15th in the drivers championship with 24 points.