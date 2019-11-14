Bangalore to witness the first edition of Red Bull Ace of Dirt

Red Bull Athlete CS Santosh

November 13th, India: Red Bull Ace of Dirt, a first of its kind race comes to India where different off-road disciplines come together to compete in an elimination format to be the last man standing. The city of Bengaluru will witness a never-seen-before bike race on November 14th at the Big Rock Dirtpark, a one of its kind, self-designed track by Red Bull Athlete CS Santosh. The winner of Red Bull Ace of Dirt will get a once in a lifetime opportunity to train with ace motorcyclist and Red Bull athlete, CS Santosh

32 selected riders will battle each other on a specially laid course which consists of Motocross, Dirt track and Enduro sections all put together to offer a unique challenge to make it to the final top 4 to compete for the win! But they must make it through the semi-finals round that will offer a unique challenge where all will compete on identical Hero Xpulse bikes which will eliminate any advantage or disadvantage their own machines would have had!

Commenting on the event, Red Bull athlete CS Santosh said, “I am excited to have this opportunity with energy drink giant Red Bull to dream up this event with this unique concept here in India on a new format of racing that we have not previously had. We are also delighted to have Hero MotoSports join hands for this event as part of their vision to promote Motor Sports and Off-Road biking culture in India. All these major partners coming together to offer a complete ecosystem for the event, is a great support to the event and motorsports in the country. Ultimately, this format will allow all different types of riders to compete together and develop good overall skills that will one day be a platform to transition into cross country rally racing and on day to the Dakar!