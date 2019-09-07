Bengaluru’s Ruhaan Alwa wins FMSCI National Karting Championship crown

Ruhaan Alwa (Center) clinched the top honours

Bengaluru’s Ruhaan Alwa capped off his spectacular run in the X-30 class of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Karting Championship to emerge the 2019 junior champion here on Saturday.

Ruhaan sealed his victory in Race 1 itself, riding on his supremacy in earlier rounds to amass 164 points in the five rounds. He collected 34 points over the weekend too to win a ticket to the World Karting finals in France next month.

City-mate Arjun S Nair (134 points) and Chennai's Ryan Mohammed (91) took the second and third places in the championship.

It was an eventful start to the weekend, with a carnival-like atmosphere prevailing at the Meco Kartopia. Even as X-30 class was running its final course and the JK Tyre FMSCI National Karting Championship's - Sodi Junior & Sodi Senior class' qualifying rounds began, all eyes were on the Girls on Track programme that attracted racing enthusiasts from across the country.

Apart from girls from New Delhi, Chennai and Coimbatore, there were four lasses from Nepal too. A handful of 8-year-olds too turned up to get initiated into motorsports along with teenagers and women in their twenties and thirties.

They went through the entire drill of starting on racing simulators before eventually competing in the go-karting slaloms. In between, they underwent a batak reflex test and a basic pit-stop to be set for proper racing.

Meanwhile, Chennai's Nirmal Umashankar claimed the Senior Category by collecting a total of 23 points in the fifth and final round to amass 160 points. Bengaluru’s Aditya Swaminathan (101 points) and Delhi's Debarun Banerjee (81) took the other two podium places.

In the Cadet Category, it was Bengaluru's Ishaan Madhesh who maintained his vice-like grip on the top of the table, taking three more races to accumulate 36 points win with a grand sum of 189 points. Shriya Lohia, a 11-year-old driver from Pune, picked up 27 points to end on the second spot with 134 points.

Another Pune driver Sai Shiva Makesh Sankaran finished third with a modest total of 117 points.

Results:

Cadet Category- 1. Ishaan Madesh (Bangalore) 189 points; 2. Shriya Lohia (Pune) 134 points; 3. Sai Shiva Makesh Sankaran (Pune) 117 points

Junior Category- 1. Ruhaan Alva (Bangalore) 164 points; 2. Arjun Nair (Bangalore) 134 points; 3. Ryan Mohammed (Chennai) 91 points.

Senior Category- 1. Nirmal Umashankar (Chennai) 160 points; 2. Aditya Swaminathan (Bangalore) 101 points ; 3. Debarun Banerjee (Delhi) 81 points.