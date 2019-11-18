Bengaluru's Sawan wins Round 2 of Sodi Sprint of National Karting Championship

Sawan Satyanarayanan, who finished 1st celebrates his win

Bengaluru’s Sawan Satyanarayanan came up with a power-packed performance to win Round 2 of the Sodi Kart Sprint of the JK Tyre FMSCI Naional Karting Championship 2019 in Hyderabad late on Sunday.

Sawan was virtually uncatchable and took just 9:13.764 minutes to complete the 12 laps and win the Senior Category. Adheet Prashar of Hyderabad finished second (9:16.366) while Ashwin M Nair of Cochin clocked 9:17.070 to take the last place on the podium.

All three have qualifies for the final round of the championship to be held in Chennai in the third week of December.

Akshay Hoover, Hari Gopal Nayak and Pramil Singh, who finished with fourth, fifth and sixth, were also handed drives in the finals.

In the Girls’ Class, Ashi Hanspal of Mumbai reigned supreme, posting a time of 10:57.406 minutes to finish the race. Muskan Jubbal finished second (10:57.839) while the third place went to Kadambari of Nagpur (11:04.767).

Delhi’s Jashmehar Jubbal took the top honours in the Junior Category after he finished with a time of 9:29.538 minutes, while Agnishwar Verma of Chennai took the second place by posting a time 9:32.888 minutes. Vulli Gopal of Hyderabad finished third with a time of 9:35.136 minutes.

Agnishwar and Vulli also made it to finals, thanks to their second and third place finish, while Jashmehar had already made it to the finals in the opening round itself. Others who qualified for the championship round are Rahul Reddy, Aadithya Raja, Jasmeh Singh Dingra and Muskan Jubbal.