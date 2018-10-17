Bengaluru to host national qualifiers of 'Mini Dakar' for RC cars

Rohit in Peru for Red Bull Desert wings university challenge

17th October 2018: The second edition of Red Bull Desert Wings University Challenge, a thrilling competition for students who are motorsport enthusiasts, will kick-off in the fourth week of October in the country. This highly competitive, remote controlled, mini ‘Dakar Race’ will challenge students to set the fastest time on a specially created track at the qualifiers.

This year, Red Bull Desert Wings University Challenge will have qualifiers across India with the qualifier in Bengaluru taking place on 22nd October. Winners from each qualifier will compete in the national finals in November. The national winner will be flown on an all-expense paid trip to Arequipa, Peru to compete in the World Finals from 10th -13th January 2019. The national winner will also get the opportunity to witness the toughest rally raid the Dakar Rally in Peru. After winning the National Finals of the inaugural edition of Red Bull Desert Wings lasy year, Rohit Mahalikudi from M.S. Ramaiah Institute Of Technology, Bengaluru was one of the students flown to the actual Dakar Rally in Pisco Peru for the final RC car race and an once-in-a-lifetime experience with actual Dakar teams.

Any university student above 18 years of age and holding a valid passport is eligible to participate.

Bengaluru Qualifiers

Date: 22nd October 2018

Venue: RIT Quadrangle, Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru

Time: 3.30 pm onwards

The competition globally will have around 5000 participants across 4 continents, 11 countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Croatia, France, India, Peru, Slovenia, South Africa & Spain) and 50 different cities.

The World Final will take place in Arequipa, Peru from the 10th-13th of January 2019, where the country winners will have a real Dakar experience, alongside competing for the title of Red Bull Desert Wings University Challenge Global Winner. For their final challenge, they will compete side-by-side against each other, racing the cars around a bespoke track, custom built in the Peruvian desert sand and designed to push both their cars and skills to the limit. The real Dakar experience will involve meeting the world-famous Dakar pilots, watching racing from the sand dunes, sleeping desert style under the stars and lots more activities to enjoy the Peruvian culture.

This year, setting the fastest lap is not the only way to win a trip to the Dakar! The Content Creator Challenge is where students globally are challenged to film a cool Instagram story of the action at their local event/s (maximum 3 full story entries) where they must use #redbull #desertwings somewhere in the story and save the full story to their highlights on Instagram. Entries close December 10th 2018. 1st Place (Globally) winsThe Dakar experience in Peru & 10 Runner Up’s (Globally) win the Carrera RC car