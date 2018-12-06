×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BMW remake the Monza circuit in the Sahara Desert as a playground for X5

Tanya Kumar
SENIOR ANALYST
News
9   //    06 Dec 2018, 13:50 IST

The BMW X5 on the Monza, Sahara. Credit: BMW Press Release
The BMW X5 on the Monza, Sahara. Credit: BMW Press Release

Marketing gimmicks are almost always directly proportional to sale rates. With the competition level rising astronomically, it is important to put your product into the potential buyers' line of sight.

BMW Italy have managed to do just that. There’s hardly a better way to promote their off-road SUV than to actually show it running around in Monza, especially one recreated with sand. The German automobile manufacturers have reproduced a 1:1 scale of the iconic Monza circuit in the Sahara desert to showcase the capabilities of the new BMW X5.

The BMW X5 on the Monza, Sahara. Credit: BMW Press Release
The BMW X5 on the Monza, Sahara. Credit: BMW Press Release

The circuit in the desert of Morocco has been made with the long straights and the fast corners of Monza as an undertaking comprising of 50 people. Utilizing four days first to survey the area with the help of architects, engineers and surveyors, they soon began working on the sands of Sahara to make it look exactly like the track in Italy.

The entire project took two weeks. Within a span of nine days, a handful of bulldozers, trucks, graders and compactors were used to prepare the soil and get rid of the surplus sand, or add the defining touches to the track.

The BMW X5 on the Monza, Sahara. Credit: BMW Press Release
The BMW X5 on the Monza, Sahara. Credit: BMW Press Release

The X5's Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) model was then given free rein to run on the new Monza circuit in Morocco just to showcase the extent of its capabilities, challenging the sand and rock texture of the area. The result was spectacular, seeing the X5 going head to head against some of the most famous curves in the world, like the Ascari and Parabolica.

The effort it took to remake the Italian track in Merzounga surely caught a lot of eyeballs and it did cement the image of the new X5 as a proper off-roading vehicle.

Tanya Kumar
SENIOR ANALYST
Avid follower of most sports. F1, Cricket and a pen are among a few things that make me happy; especially when I get an opportunity to blend them together. Latest life philosophy- "Sometimes you just have to lick the stamp and send it.", courtesy favourite driver, Daniel Ricciardo.
Brawn wants more F1 races like Monza
RELATED STORY
Hasnain wins the Red Bull Desert Wings University...
RELATED STORY
Raikkonen leads Ferrari one-two at Monza with fastest lap...
RELATED STORY
Aravind and Tanveer to lead TVS team in PanAfrica Rally
RELATED STORY
MotoGP: 6 Most memorable races of Jorge Lorenzo
RELATED STORY
Vettel, Verstappen and the teen F1 stars who give hope to...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Vettel's strong Asian showing - Singapore GP...
RELATED STORY
MRF Supercross 2018: Win for CD Jinan in Round 4 of the...
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru to host national qualifiers of 'Mini Dakar' for...
RELATED STORY
Harith Noah emerged as the champion of the MRF Supercross...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us