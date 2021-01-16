Breaking: Marco Andretti will not compete in IndyCar full time in 2021

Andretti Autosport announced Friday that Marco Andretti will be stepping away from full-time racing in the NTT IndyCar Series for 2021. According to the Andretti Autosport release, Marco is reassessing his racing career.

The 33-year old third-generation driver has not enjoyed the kind of success his father and grandfather did. Michael won 42 times in CART/Champ Car World Series, while the family patriarch, the legendary Mario, was victorious 64 times across Formula 1, CART/CCWS, and USAC Champ Car.

The Nazareth, PA native made a statement when he won at Sonoma in his rookie campaign in 2006, but it has been slim pickings overall. Since then, his only other win was Iowa in 2011, and he has managed just 20 podiums in 248 starts. However, he has six poles to his credit, including the 2020 Indianapolis 500. He finished P13.

Marco will still compete in the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500, and assist Andretti Autosport with pre-season testing and development, including Jan. 19 Sebring test day.

The following is a statement released by Andretti Autosport:

“Marco and I have discussed this at length. I both support and respect his decision to take a focus on other areas of life, and maybe even other forms of motorsport. We were working on a full-season INDYCAR entry for him, but he decided he wanted to take a different direction and I respect him for making that decision.

“I think for any multi-generational athlete, it can be really challenging to find your own ground and make your own name on top of your family’s. Marco has always had the courage to chart his own path and I’m proud of the career he’s built for himself and the person he’s become. I know this decision wasn’t easy.

“But like he has said, this is not retirement. He has some great accomplishments behind him and I think he still has many more ahead of him. He’s offered to help us out with some testing, I’m looking forward to having him back with us for the 500, and hopefully maybe a few more races through the season.”

Marco Andretti at the NTT IndyCar Series testing at Circuit of The Americas.

Surprise announcement from Marco Andretti

Marco Andretti also spoke about his decision and future.

"Upon careful thought over the past couple of months, I have made the decision to make some changes to my racing activities and focus for 2021. I recently shared this decision and the changes that I want to make with my Dad (Michael) and have spoken at length with him about it. I appreciate his openness and for allowing me the flexibility to map out my own course going forward."

"I am fortunate to be in a position at Andretti Autosport to run the full INDYCAR season if I want to. But instead, I have decided to change up my direction somewhat – to reset – to do something a little different - look at everything fresh and see where that takes me. And to me, now seems like the appropriate time to do that.

"I definitely am going to keep driving. I still have a deep passion for it and have unfinished business to take care of and some boxes that I want to check before I consider retiring as a driver.

"First and foremost, I remain very hungry to win the Indy 500. It is our biggest stage and the place that I feel I bring the most to the table as a driver. I’ve come close there and am in the mix there it seems each year. Winning the pole there last year was awesome but that isn’t enough - I know that a victory there is in my future so we’ll try to get that done in the coming years. As such, I have committed to and am looking forward to running the Indy 500 with Andretti Autosport this year. In addition to being squarely focused on the Indy 500, I might also take a look at running some other races on the INDYCAR schedule as the season progresses, in order to remain “car fit.” I have also offered to help the team with some testing and other activities along the way. And, I may look at different opportunities in all of motorsports.

"My involvement in my Andretti Autosport entry will continue.

"I also want to do some sports car racing - maybe even get the chance to do IMSA events with my cousin Jarett, which would be a lot of fun for me. I’ll be looking into other sports car opportunities as well in the coming months and welcome discussions in that regard. Marquee events like the 24 Hours of Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring, and Le Mans would be on that list for sure.

"I am excited for what the future holds for me both on and off the track and, again, am grateful to Dad and Andretti Autosport for allowing me the freedom to change things around as I’d like and to proceed forward a little differently this upcoming season."