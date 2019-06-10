BREAKING: Volkswagen Ameo Cup gets National Championship recognition

Volkswagen Motorsport India’s premium motorsport event – Ameo Cup – has received the status of National Championship in India from Federation of Motorsport Clubs of India (FMSCI). Newly christened as the Ameo Class in the National Championship, the series will continue to run in the same format as before, however, with a lot more weightage to it, owing to the National Championship status. Volkswagen Motorsport India has been successfully running its one-make series since 2010 and the Ameo Cup itself since the last two years.

Volkswagen Motorsport India will continue to run along the series with Madras Motor Sports Club, promoter of MRF FMSCI National Championship. The entire format of racing in the Ameo Class will remain unchanged from the one-make series that has been running over the last nine years. The participants will be in for a long season, with 10 races over four race weekends, scheduled over the coming five months.

The first round of the Ameo Class will be held at Kari Motor Speedway near Coimbatore, second and third round at Madras Motor Race Track near Chennai and last round at the Formula 1 Buddh International Circuit near Greater Noida. The winner of the Pro and Junior category will be officially recognized as the National Champion of the Ameo Class Category from this year onwards.

Mr. Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India said, “We are happy that the FMSCI has recognized the racing series we have been running over the years as a class of the National Racing Championship from this season onwards. We have put in a lot of efforts over the years in building up a racing property that is truly of international standards and the recognition of being a National Championship encourages us further to take this to the next level.” He added, “This is a positive step for us as a manufacturer, and the championship, as the winner will be officially be crowned a National Champion by FMSCI. This will in turn help our drivers in growing further in their racing careers.”