CD Jinan wins Round 2 of MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Supercross 2019

MotoXindia FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 4 // 03 Jun 2019, 23:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Onboard CD Jinan

Round 2 of the MRF MoGrip Supercross National Championship 2019 was held at Bangalore on 2nd June 2019. C D Jinan won SX1 Moto 1 and 2 to emerge victorious at the event.

X1 Moto2 featured a close competition between C D Jinan, Pramod Joshua and Mahesh VM. In the final lap, Joshua slipped and Mahesh crossed him to take over second place. Jinan, as usual, was an underdog for the first few laps but found the perfect moment to strike.

Meanwhile, the Junior class was by far the crowd favorite. They were surprised to see so many young children taking up motorbikes with such a keen interest.

The youngest rider, aged just 4, stole the hearts of the crowd with his performance. After watching his lap around the track, one of the spectators commented, “At his age, I didn’t even know cycling, seeing these kids on motorcycles is pure bliss”.

The FMX stunt by Shawn Webb and Jordan also kept the audience entertained. Inch-perfect somersaults and namastes kept the entire audience on their feet for the duration of the performance.

However, it was not just the race that drew the Bangaloreans to the venue. They were also there in numbers to check out the daredevils in the sky.

Kali Mohan, Rajendra R E, Imran Pasha, Ankush Rao, Pramod Joshua, Yuvraj Kondedeshmukh and Jinendra Sanghave won the Novice, Local, Indian Experts, Private Experts, SX2 Group A, Junior SX1 and Junior SX2 classes respectively.

Round 2 was a great success, with the weather being favorable and the organizers, Godspeed Racing, doing a marvelous job of organizing and executing the event.

Round 3 will be held on 13th October at Baroda. The long gap will allow the racers to practice and then return to the track with more power and enthusiasm.