Chennai’s Nirmal, Bengaluru’s Ruhaan maintain top spots in X-30 class of National Karting Championship

Chennai's Nirmal Umashankar finished first in the senior category

Bengaluru, July 15: Chennai’s Nirmal Umashankar continued his winning spree and retained the top spot in the Senior Category of X-30 class of JK Tyre-FMSCI National Karting Championship at the Meco Kartopia near Bengaluru on Sunday.

The talented driver, competing in the senior category, had an eventful weekend as he finished first in 3 out of 4 races on Saturday, only to falter the following day, when he registered a fifth-place finish in his first race of the day. Nirmal made up for the temporary setback quickly by clinching an impressive first, second and another first position in the next 3 races respectively. With an enviable total of 137 points, Nirmal currently leads the table in the Senior category after four rounds, followed by Delhi’s Debarun Banerjee who managed to consolidate 81 points by the end of Round 4. Local boy, Aditya Swaminathan currently occupies the third place with 79 points.

Meanwhile, in the Junior category, local boy Ruhaan Alva put up a stellar performance on Saturday by picking up 33 points, followed by earning a perfect 40 on Sunday, thanks to his first-place finishes in all 4 of his Round 4 races, catapulting his total to a whopping 130 points.

Ruhaan is trailed by another local lad Arjun Nair who has a formidable total of 101 points in his kitty. Nair collected 28 and 22 points in Rounds 3 & 4 respectively to end up in the second spot as of Sunday. Local talent M. R. Rishon is on 74 points and breathing down the neck of the leaders in the third spot.

In the Cadet category, it was Bengaluru’s very own Ishaan Madesh who stole the show with his action-packed performance over the weekend. The young racer picked up 36 points in Round 3 by winning his first 3 races of the day but was restricted to third-place in the last race in Round 3 by Pune’s star driver Shriya Lohia.

However, Ishaan promptly bounced back by picking up 40 points the next day, registering phenomenal first-place finishes in all 4 of his races on Sunday. Ishaan dominated the table by the end of Round 4 with 153 points to his name.

Pune’s Shriya Lohia stands second in the cadet category with a modest total of 107 points as of Round 4.

Result post Round 4:

Cadet Category- 1. Ishaan Madesh (Bangalore) 153 points; 2. Shriya Lohia (Pune) 107 points; 3. Sai Shiva Makesh Sankaran (Pune) 89 points

Junior Category- 1. Ruhaan Alva (Bangalore) 130 points; 2. Arjun Nair (Bangalore) 101 points; 3. M. R. Rishon (Bangalore) 74 points.

Senior Category- 1. Nirmal Umashankar (Chennai) 137 points; 2. Debarun Banerjee (Delhi) 81 points; 3. Aditya Swaminathan (Bangalore) 79 points.