×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chennai's Nirmal maintains his lead in X-30 class of JK Tyre FMSCI National Karting Championship

Sal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    17 Jun 2019, 11:18 IST

Winners of the Cadet Category
Winners of the Cadet Category

Bengaluru, July 16: Chennai's Nirmal Umashankar came up with another power-packed performance to consolidate his lead in the X-30 class of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Karting Championship at the Meco Kartopia near Bengaluru on Sunday.

Nirmal, an accomplished driver in the Euro JK category of JKNRC, was unstoppable in the Senior Category and won all four races during the day to collect a total of 40 points to maintain his vice-like grip at the top of the leaderboard with 76 points after two rounds. Debarun Banerjee of Delhi, who started the round behind Nirmal, began with two-second place finishes. But he could not better that show and finished third and fourth respectively in the next two races to drift away. He is currently on 49 points after two rounds.

Agra's Shahan Ali Mohsin, who started 7th on the leaderboard, collected 22 points, thanks to his three third place finishes to catapult to the third spot with a total of 32 points.

In the Junior Category, it was Bangalore's Ruhaan Alva who made the most of the round, winning three races to collect a total of 34 points to climb up the charts with a total of 57 points. His city-mate Arjun S Nair won one race and posted two second places finishes to log in 27 points and maintain his second spot with a total of 51 points. Shahan Ali, just like in the Senior Category, covered good ground to go to the third position (38 points), courtesy of two second and two third place finishes. However, Round 1 leader Mihir Suman Avalakki did not have the best of the days and could collect only 23 points to slide down to 4th position.

In the cadet category, Bangalore's Ishaan Mahesh collected a perfect 40 to accumulate a total of 77 pointsto hold on to his lead. Young Shriya Lohia of Pune is in the distant second with a total of 52 points, while Sai Shiva Makesh Shankara is in the third spot with 45 points.

Arafath Sheikh from Pune, the youngest driver on the grid also proved his mettle as he managed to collect 12 points in the cadet category.

Provisional Results post Round 2:

Cadet Category: 1. Ishaan Madhesh (Bangalore) 77 points; 2. Shriya Lohia (Pune) 52 points; 3. Sai Shiva Makesh Sankaran (Pune) 45 points

Junior Category: 1. Ruhaan Alva (Bangalore) 57 points; 2. Arun S. Nair (Bangalore) 51 points; 3. Shahan Ali Mohsin (Agra) 38 points

Senior Category: 1. Nirmal Umashankar (Chennai) 76 points; 2. Debarun Banerjee (Delhi) 49 points; 3. Shahan Ali Mohsin (Agra) 32 points

Tags:
JK Tyre Racing Championships
Advertisement
Chennai’s Nirmal, Bengaluru’s Mihir star in Round 1 of X30 Class of National Karting Championship
RELATED STORY
JK Tyre National Karting Championship gets bigger and better this year
RELATED STORY
Karting: Shahan aims for a double in X-30 National Championship
RELATED STORY
Agra’s Shahan, Bengaluru’s Mihir shine in opening round of Rotax Class of National Karting Championship
RELATED STORY
Six member all women’s team selected for JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship 2019
RELATED STORY
Mira Erda says her father helped her along in her motorsports journey
RELATED STORY
Highlights of Formula Euro JK18, LGB F4 and Gixxer cup races
RELATED STORY
Yash Aradhya set for his International Formula-4 debut
RELATED STORY
BREAKING: Volkswagen Ameo Cup gets National Championship recognition
RELATED STORY
Volkswagen Motorsport India’s One-Make Series Ameo Cup gets National Championship recognition
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us