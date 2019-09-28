Diljith, Tanay and Ryan take honours on Day 1 of National Racing Championship Round 3

Pune's Tanay Gaikwad is seen in action

The Chennai duo of Diljith TS & Mohammed Ryan and Pune’s Tanay Gaikwad stole the honours on Day 1 of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship 2019 at the Kari Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Diljith (Dark Don Racing) made the most of the day to take the maximum possible 10 points in the Formula LGB-4 after clocking a time of 20:52.145 minutes.

Diljith’s teammates, Sandeep Kumar A (20:52.462 minutes) and Ashwin Datta (20:55.619 minutes), took the other two places on the podium. Vishnu Prasad had to settle for a fourth-place finish, while championship leader Raghul Rangasamy had to settle for the fifth place.

In the JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup, Pune’s Tanay Gaikwad made the most of Bengaluru’s Muzammil Ali misfortune. The two riders, tied at the top of the leader-board at the start of the round, were engaged in a keen tussle in Race 1 before Muzammil fell off the bike to clear the path for his closest rival.

Tanay clocked a total of 14:10.820 minutes to complete his stipulated 10 laps to finish ahead of the pack and go atop the charts. Bengaluru’s Jagadeesh N finished just two seconds off Tanay to take the second place while Sidharth Sajan of Coimbatore took 14:17:570 to finish third on the podium.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Ryan of MSport stormed into the lead in the JK Tyre Novice Cup,

winning both his races in style. His team-mate Chirag Ghorpade finished second behind him in Race 1 while Mihir Avalakki of Birel Art took the third position.

Himanshu Thukral of MSport finished second in Race 2 while Kishore of DTS Racing claimed the third position. Championship leader after the first two rounds fell behind, suffering a DNS and then a DNF on a disastrous Saturday.

JKNRC Round 3, Day 1 Provisional Results:

JK Tyre Novice Cup (Race 1) - 1. Mohamed Ryan (MSport) 12:15.739; 2. Chirag Ghorpade (Momentum Motorsports) 12:19.626; 3. Mihir Avalakki (Birel Art) 12:25.387

JK Tyre Novice Cup (Race 2) - 1. Mohamed Ryan (MSport) 14:15.956; 2. Himanshu Thukral (MSport) 14:18.548; 3. Kishore (DTS Racing) 14:19.647

JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup (Race 1) - 1. Tanay Gaikwad 14:11.820; 2. Jagadeesh N 14:16.047; 3. Sidharth Sajan 14:17.570

JK Tyre Formula LGB 4 (Race 1) - 1. Diljith TS (Dark Don Racing) 20:52.145; 2. Sandeep Kumar A (Dark Don Racing) 20:52.462; 3. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) 20:55.619