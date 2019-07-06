Extreme E release their prototype E-SUV ODYSSEY 21

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019

Extreme E have unveiled its all-electric SUV at the Goodwood Festival of Speed by the series' founder Alejandro Agag and chairman Gil de Ferran.

The ODYSSEY 21 has been described by founder Alejandro Agag, who is also the CEO of Formula E as "unlike anything else in motorsport."

The E-SUV, produced by designers Spark Racing Technology (who were also responsible for the Formula E Gen1 and Gen2 cars), is capable of reaching 62mph in 4.5 seconds whilst at gradients of up to 130 per cent, thanks to its Williams Advanced Engineering produced battery.

“Our challenge was to build a car that could face all the variations in surface and terrain that will be thrown its way, which will include gravel, rock, mud, ice, snow, water and sand, too,

"Straight out-of-the-box in Season 1, the ODYSSEY 21 and its performance is going to be very impressive, exceeding the power and torque of World Rally Championship and rally raid cars. The numbers are mind-blowing, really," said Theophile Gouzin, Technical Director of Spark Racing Technology.

Extreme E will begin testing of the prototype in September with the aim of providing the 12 cars that competing teams can then develop in March 2020, with Formula E team Venturi already on board for the project.

The series aims to showcase the ability of E-SUV's to both motorsport enthusiasts and consumers alike, testing its abilities in remote locations including the Arctic, the Himalayas, the Sahara desert, the Amazon rainforest and islands in the Indian Ocean.

In keeping with the motive of the series - the environment, Extreme E are taking a particular focus to their carbon emissions outside of the race, leading to the purchase and adaptation to RMS St Helena, a former Royal Mail ship which was the last standing of its fleet.

The ship will be used as a "floating paddock" during the competition, also working as a base for the series. It is currently undergoing refurbishment in Liverpool where it is also undergoing carbon-reducing updates to help reduce CO2 emissions further.