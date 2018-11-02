FormulaE Races Going Live on YouTube for UK

In the times when major motorsport leagues have decided to go off the free-to-air TV and enter Paywalls, this battery oriented motorsports league has decided to go on a free watch source which is YouTube. Yes! On YouTube and is now going to be presented by Youtubers themselves.

The 21st century had started to produce people who were getting disturbed by the fuels and its usage. Motorsports has been a place where the usage of fuel is immense, so these people have some sort of a different perspective towards it. So in 2014 FIA decided to 'cash in' these people too and started an electrical car racing season known as Formula E.

In 2014 this newly born sports league had its inaugural season. Many critics and journalists were astounded to see the support for this league which is growing day by day. Unlike all other motorsport leagues, Formula E had been broadcasting the practice sessions and qualifying sessions on YouTube but now they have decided to broadcast their races on YouTube. Unfortunately, this option is only available for UK residents for the time being.

One of the biggest names in the world of FormulaE McKenna said

I believe Formula E is leading the way in how sport sets the agenda, with this generation and the next, and YouTube is the place to do that. As rights-holders, they’re doing the smart thing by allowing creators and their audiences to decide how we consume the sport. Their faith in the platform and community is important.

Nowadays fans around the world debate on Whether Formula E or Formula One. Many fans till date say that 'Formula E is for wimpy people who think they are men but are not actually'. But day by day we see many teens and fans have started to show their love towards this sport which has helped it grow enormously over the days. Many Formula One fans are keeping a track about Formula E too

Let us see how it goes when Formula One has gone into a paywall and their rivals showing it for free.