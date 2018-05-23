Danica Patrick: Top 5 moments - Indy win, NASCAR pole, Female Athlete of the Year and more

Patrick will hang up her racing gloves at Sunday's Indy 500.

Danica Patrick has put women in racing on the map

When you type Danica Patrick into Google the first words that come up on her Wikipedia page are 'professional racing driver'.

Every time you read that line, it feels refreshing and inspiring, how a person like Patrick has made a huge impact and, if anything, possible for women to go behind the wheel of a racing car.

Years ago a female driver competing in a racing series was something unheard of.

From Formula 1 to Nascar, every race series only hosted a list of male racers and the top names in motorsport of Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, Valentino Rossi, Tony Stewart and other successful drivers were all men.

Well now Patrick will make that list, she respectfully may not have become a Champion in the Championships the 36-year-old participated in but, will be remembered for her work on and off the track.

Last November, Patrick announced 2018 would be her final year competing in Daytona 500 and Indy 500.

Let's take a look at five memorable moments of Patrick's illustrious career...

#5 Indy 500 - 2005

Indy 500 is one of the biggest races in the motorsport calendar where over 100,000 fans attend the event every year at the infamous Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The likes of Juan Pablo Montoya, Takuma Sato, and Dan Wheldon made a name for themselves by winning the Indy 500 and having a taste of victory milk to celebrate the race's tradition.

Patrick has never won the Indy 500 but she experienced leading the big race in 2005.

It was a historic moment as Patrick was the first female driver to ever lead the race and did so for 19 laps in 2005.

This was Patrick's debut in Indy 500.

The crowds stood on their feet and displayed their emotional respect to Patrick during the laps she was leading.

Patrick, however, did not go onto win the race as Dan Wheldon claimed the prize but Patrick didn't leave empty-handed as she won Rookie of the Year.