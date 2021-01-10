How do you become a NASCAR driver?

Dreaming of becoming a NASCAR Driver? Well, then the bare-minimum requirement is that you need to be 18 years or older and possess a driver's license.

It may be said that one needs to start early to progress to the NASCAR level but the fact stands that it is never too late.

NASCAR has its own set of divisions before you can get to the premier national series. Only fair you start by visiting your local racetrack and try to strike conversations with race drivers and members of the team you meet there.

Taking part in local races will be of massive help in gaining the race temperament and getting used to race cars. It only makes sense you start by enrolling in karting competitions.

The race cars are only as good as the drivers driving them. Teaming up with a local driver's crew as a volunteer will help you learn the mechanics of a car.

Once you have your basics in place, it is then time to enroll yourself in a NASCAR driving course. The majority of the speedways in the US offer driving hours ranging anything from ride-along laps to following a pace car.

Getting an internship with NASCAR and attending a race school to fine-tune your skills can be the possible next steps.

You can then gain a competition license subject to you passing their tests.

Well, that's not all, NASCAR is a costly business. You might see yourself hitting a wall when it comes to arranging funds to get going.

That is when your skills and your network will come in handy. You need to be winning races and your ability to network with people might just land you with a sponsor/sponsors.

NASCAR and its divisions

NASCAR has four major national racing series. The ARCA Menards Series East, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the championship race in NASCAR Cup Series.

Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) is a semi-professional stock car racing league. It is a great platform to launch yourself into the national racing series.

The fact that it offers a variety of racetracks along the way really helps as a feeder series launching into NASCAR.

You will however need to finish well to progress in your career as a race driver. But the fact that you will also need finances along the way with a proper network can't be discounted.

Well, the path to becoming a professional NASCAR driver may be long, but it can be well worth it.

Adopting an approach that works, decent performances along the way coupled with proper networking and you may well be the next big thing in NASCAR.

