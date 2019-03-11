India's Aishwarya Pissay tops among women in FIM Bajas World Cup

Aishwarya in action

Dubai, March 9: India’s Aishwarya Pissay completed a highly successful run in the first round of the FIM Bajas World Cup as she topped the women’s category and also picked up useful points in the junior category as the two-day event, covering 400 Kms of Special Stages across sand dunes, concluded here today.

Aishwarya Pissay, 23, from Bengaluru, and supported by TVS Racing, Mountain Dew, Scott Motorsports India and Big Rock Dirt Pack, not only achieved her immediate target of completing the grueling two-day event but also collected useful championship points.

After crossing the finish line on completing the day’s 204 Kms Special Stage, Aishwarya, said: "I am thrilled to have finished the rally as it is a confidence booster. Day 2 was much better for me as I made fewer mistakes and looked to pick up my pace.

“All the training from the past few weeks really made a difference in the dunes. I will definitely be back next year and look to improve my performance."

Aishwarya, India’s first-ever women’s National Racing champion, finished the World Cup 26th in Overall classification with a much-improved performance on Day 2.

Aishwarya was competing in only her second international event after her debut in Spain last year ended with a heavy cash leading to injuries and lengthy rehabilitation.

