Indy 500 2019: Preview, Start Time, Live Stream Details, Schedule and more

Indy 500 2019

Indy 500, 2019, is to be held on May 26 at 12 pm

The Indianapolis 500 is right around the corner with the racing set to commence at 12 pm ET on Sunday, the 26th of May. Moving away from televising the spectacle on ABC, a three-year contract has been signed with NBC for broadcasting the race from this year forth.

The 103rd edition of the race will also be streamed live on the NBC Sports app or the FuboTV app so that the fans can follow the action at all times. The latter allows for a seven-day free trial to new users. The website NBCSports.com can also be used to watch the Indy 500 online. A pre-race show will begin at 9 pm ET on the NBCSN channel along with being streamed live.

Indy 500 follows a rigorous schedule, which began 12 days prior to race day, including nine practice and four qualifying sessions, which take place on the days preceding the main event. The result of qualifying is a 33 driver line-up, each of whom will be going all out to drink the milk in the victory lane.

A new qualifying format was in place for 2019, which divided the process into four sessions, two of which took place on May 18th, and the other two on the day after that. The first two sessions occurred in the morning and afternoon of Saturday, 18th May respectively, where the positions 10-30 were decided. The remaining top nine (1-9) and bottom three (31-33) were selected on Sunday.

Out of those qualified, seven are previous winners of the race. These seven are Helio Castroneves, Will Power, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Takuma Sato, Alexander Rossi, Tony Kanaan and Scott Dixon. Will Power won the Indy 500 in 2018 and would be hoping to retain the title this year.

When and where to watch the Indianapolis 500

Where: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in Indiana, United States

Date: Sunday, May 26, 2019

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Broadcast: NBC

Live Stream: fuboTV | NBC Sports App | NBCSports.com

2019 Indy 500 Starting Grid:

Indy 500 Starting Grid for 2019

It remains to be seen whether a former winner will repeat history or a new winner will emerge this year.