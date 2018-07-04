Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Round-2 of INMRC featuring 16 Motorcycle races & Round-1 of Drag Racing Championship to be held at MMST, Chennai.

Press Release
NEWS
News
20   //    04 Jul 2018, 13:43 IST

R
Action from the INMRC Round-1 Coimbatore

Chennai, July 4: The MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship will be shifting gears here this weekend when the second round is held at the MMRT track which will witness a total of 16 races across various categories. The programme also includes the first round of the MMSC fmsci Indian National Drag Racing Championship 2018 on Sunday.

Races will be held in the premier Super Sport Indian 165cc class besides the Pro-Stock (301-400cc and 165cc), Novice (Stock, 165cc) and Girls (Stock, 165cc) categories. Further, two of country’s leading bike manufacturers, Honda and TVS, will be running their own One-Make Championships in association with the MMSC, in the Open and Novice categories.

The most significant development is that for the first time ever in the National championship slick tyres will be used in races. MRF will be supplying slick tyres for the Super Sport Indian 165cc and Pro-Stock 301-400cc categories. This is a path-breaking move as the MRF slick tyres are expected to see improved lap timings in view of the better traction, especially through the corners, they afford than the conventional tyres.

While the focus will yet again be on the “big boys” in the Super Sport Indian 165cc class, there is much to rejoice in the fact that the Novice category, a move initiated by MMSC last season to promote racing at the grass-root level, has yet again attracted over 40 entries, requiring two heats and qualifying sessions followed by a point-scoring race to identify the winner.

Similarly, the “Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup 2018 organised by MMSC” one-make championship comprising two categories - Open (CBR 250) and Novice (CBR 150). Honda, in its efforts to spot and nurture aspiring youngsters, have focussed the talent hunt among riders in the 13-17 years age group for the CBR 150 grid. The Open class has some of the top riders in the country who have raced in various international series.

The scenario is much the same in the TVS One-Make Championship 2018 organised by MMSC which will have three categories – Open (Apache RR 310), Novice and Girls (Apache RTR 200) – with strong presence of experienced riders in the Open class.


Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship
INMRC : 200 entries for Motorcycle Racing Champion season...
RELATED STORY
INMRC: Defending Champion Jagan Kumar fastest on Day-1 in...
RELATED STORY
INMRC: Ahamed of TVS racing wins the premier class in the...
RELATED STORY
INMRC : Double win for TVS racings' Ahamed in the...
RELATED STORY
Girls Rule! NHRA celebrating strong female racers
RELATED STORY
JK National Championship: Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup...
RELATED STORY
MRF Supercross 2018: Double Win for Harith Noah in Round...
RELATED STORY
All-women racing team to compete in JK National racing meet
RELATED STORY
National Racing 2018: MRF F1600, Ameo Cup season opener...
RELATED STORY
National Racing 2018: Race Concepts' Arjun Balu wins on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us