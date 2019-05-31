Exclusive Interview: Akhil Rabindra - India's first Aston Martin Academy Driver

Akhil Rabindra

Akhil Rabindra from Bengaluru is the first Indian driver to be selected by the Aston Martin Racing's Driver Academy. The youngster from Bengaluru is competing in the GT4 European Series and is driving an Aston Martin Vantage GT4 for PROsport performance.

Akhil spoke about his journey in making it to the elite driver's academy and the season ahead in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

Akhil said, "Late last year Aston Martin was on the hunt for aspiring racing drivers for a junior seat. My CV was shortlisted and then I went through a physical test, a personal interview and a simulator test. I was one amongst the lucky 23 young racing drivers who were selected from across the world."

SK: You have been racing in Formula Cars for most of your career, how has the transition to GT cars been?

Akhil Rabindra: The GT cars are very different in character to the Formula cars, these are much heavier, to begin with, the driving style is very different - the braking points, corner entry & exit etc varies, as a driver its your responsibilty to adapt with the machine and get the best out of it.

SK: You are very very young, and have quite a few championships under your belt, tell us about how you got into this, what inspired you as a child to take up professional Motorsports?

Akhil Rabindra: A passion for cars and speed always existed with in me. I come from a non-racing family background , I had been to a rental go-kart track and fell in love with it. I got to know about professional racing and slowly graduated from Karting to Formula cars before I migrated to the UK which is the hub of Motoracing in the world.

SK: Given, Niki Lauda passed away last week, tell us about the effect such a legend has on a driver.

Akhil Rabindra: I was shocked when I came to know about Niki's death. He is such an insipiration to so many drivers, his story in Formula 1 is one of it's kind, his determination and will power to overcome from a near fatal accident to make a comeback and win a world championship is something else.

Niki was good only a great driver but he was also technically sound, he knew every bit about the car he drove, you can't ask for better!

SK: Who's is favorite driver and why?

Akhil Rabindra: Lewis Hamilton is my favorite driver currently and he is on the path to probably become one of the greatest the sport has ever seen. Hamilton's work-life balance is something to learn, he is partying at New York in the night the very next day he is at his 100% behind the wheels of a Formula 1 car. He loves is job and he's is so good at it.

SK: What is your ultimate goal in life?

Akhil Rabindra: My only goal is to become a professional racing driver where I will be driving for a works team in top championships across the world. As a paid driver your duty is to go out there at drive you hearts out and I can't get better when you love your job and get paid for it.

Akhil is currently 5th in GT4 European series standings and 3rd in the 24H European Championship with 3 more races remaining..

Winning is championship is definitely on the cards, all i have to do is to keep the head down and drive.