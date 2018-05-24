Bubba Pauli speaks about his experience in India -"it was a bit of cultural shock for me"

The American Motocross rider speaks about his Supercross racing experience in India.

Bubba Pauli

Photo Credits: Ronnie Rayfield

Bubba Pauli, the 24-year-old Supercross rider from the Edwardsville, Illinois, USA in an exclusive Interview with Surjith about his experience in the MRF FMSCI National Supercross Championship 2017.

After a strong amateur career, Bubba Pauli earned his AMA Professional license and made the jump to the Pro ranks in 2014

Tell us about your journey into Motocross

I started riding when I was 10 years old, started racing at 11. My first 3 years of racing weren’t very promising but shortly after that, I began to pick up momentum and move through the ranks. At the end of 2013, I turned pro and started working my way through the ranks once again.

In 2017 you were in India and raced in the FMSCI National Supercross Championship. How was your experience?

Racing the Indian Supercross series was an amazing experience. It was a series I’ve never done before and definitely an experience I’ll never forget.

You raced at Indore and Pune, which race did you enjoy more, and why?

Both races had some very cool differences. The crowd in Indore was more enthusiastic and never stopped cheering, which was cool. I would have to say the track in Pune was more enjoyable and better for supercross racing, so each round had its pros and cons.

Looking back on your first experience in India, Did you learn more than you anticipated you would?

Definitely, it was a bit of a cultural shock for me but I learned a lot about the people and India, it was awesome!

How has your experience been with the Godspeed Racing team?

The Godspeed guys were amazing to work with! Whatever we needed they were there to help us with, they definitely did their best to make us feel at home.

Bubba Pauli with other International Riders in India

What type of physical training do you engage in to prepare yourself for racing?

As a professional athlete, we must keep up with our training daily. Throughout the year we focus on different things such as; base cardio, max cardio, strength training, core/balance work, stretching, flexibility, maintaining and recovery. Basically, no two days are the same for us and we take no days off.

What is the most difficult part being a motocross racer?

The challenges are endless. Nothing worth having comes easy so I always try to embrace the challenges and struggles by remembering that there’s a reward for pushing through them coming in the near future, sometimes when you least expect them.

What is the most fun part being a motocross racer?

Being able to wake up and plan your days around Motocross is a dream come true. Other than that, riding motorcycles is always fun!

What are your long-term goals in motocross?

To keep improving on my skills and getting better results each year is the main objective.

Bubba Pauli

If you were not racing, what career you would have chosen?

There are several different things I enjoy and have a passion for outside of racing. I do some equipment operating by doing dirt and excavation type of work from time to time. I can see myself having an excavating business one day when my racing days are done. Other than that, I enjoy helping people in need; I’m an EMT / Firefighter on my local volunteer fire department. Although I spend a lot of time traveling, I try to be as active as possible when I’m home.

During the racing offseason, what do you do for fun?

Here in the USA we really don't have much of an offseason. But when I have free time I enjoy hanging out with family and friends, doing anything that keeps me active.

A lot of young riders have dreams and aspirations of becoming a professional motocross rider. What advice can you offer to young riders who would like to follow your path?

I would say something I wish someone would have told me when I first started. “YOU CAN!” You already have everything you need to be great at whatever you want to do, you just have to figure out how to unlock that greatness. Be patient and don’t quit!