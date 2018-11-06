×
Ishaan, Shahan, Debarun emerge National Karting champions

News
8   //    06 Nov 2018, 14:49 IST

L-R Shahan, Ishaan and Debarun
L-R Shahan, Ishaan and Debarun

Bengaluru, November 4: Bengaluru boy Ishaan Madesh (Micromax), Agra's Shahan Ali Mohsin (Junior Max) and Debarun Banerjee (Senior Max) from Delhi emerged champions in their respective categories in the Meco Motorsports FMSCI National Rotax Max Karting Championship at the Meco Kartopia track, here on Sunday.

The proceedings in the final round of the championship had the spectators on the edge of their seats as races in all three classes witnessed close competition with just few hundredths of a second separating the top drivers.

The Championship winners of the three classes now get to represent India at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Brazil (Nov 24 to Dec 1). 

The results:

Micromax – Pre-Final (10 laps): 1. Rohaan Madesh (Peregrine Racing) (10mins, 26.370secs); 2. Ishaan Madesh (Peregrine Racing) (10:26.440); 3. Saathvik Raju (Peregrine Racing) (10:26.557). Final (12 laps): 1. Ishaan Madesh (12:26.874); 2. Rohaan Madesh (12:27.839); 3. Saathvik Raju (12:32.017). Individual Champion: Ishaan Madesh (Bengaluru, 439 points). Team Championship: Peregrine Racing.

Junior Max – Pre-Final (15 laps): 1. K Suriya Varathan (MSport) (14:06.505); 2. Mihir Suman Avalakki (Birel Art) (14:06.952); 3. Shahan Ali Moshin (MSport) (14:08.527). Final (18 laps): 1. Suriya Varathan (16:50.602); 2. Mihir Suman Avalakki (16:52.369); 3. MR Rishon (Birel Art) (16:59.877). Individual Champion: Shahan Ali Mohsin (Agra, 432 pts). Team Championship: MSport.

Senior Max – Pre-Final (15 laps): 1. Shahan Ali Mohsin (MSport) (14:08.398); 2. A Bala Prasath (MSport) (14:09.495); 3. Arjun S Nair (MSport) (14:10.170). Final (20 laps): 1. Shahan Ali Mohsin (18:46.882); 2. A Bala Prasath (18:48.870); 3. Danesh Vakharia (18:55.704). Individual Champion: Debarun Banerjee (Delhi, MSport) (425 pts). Team Championship: MSport.

Special Awards – Ishaan Madesh (Maximum Number of Pole Positions); Ishaan Madesh (Maximum Number of Wins); Jagrat Detroja (Best Newcomer); Shahan Ali Mohsin (Best Driver of the Year).

