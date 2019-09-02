Jehan Daruvala moves up to 2nd in the FIA F3 Championship

Jehan poses with his trophy

Spa, Belgium: Jehan Daruvala earned his sixth podium of the season and moved up into second position, in the FIA Formula 3 championship at round 6. Jehan had earlier bagged a sensational pole position, his first in the series which is a support event to the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.

Jehan started well from pole and managed to exit the first corner ahead. However Pedro Piquet, son of 3 time World F1 champion – Nelson Piquet, took advantage of Jehan’s slip stream to overtake him after Eau Rouge. Thereafter Jehan continued to lose ground and fell all the way to fourth.

The Indian then pushed hard and was able to slowly one by one, move back into second place, behind Piquet. Unfortunately for Jehan, a Virtual Safety Car was declared and the timing of the call affected Jehan, causing him to lose 4 seconds.

Later, Jehan’s Prema teammate, Robert Shwartzman managed to use his DRS (Drag Reduction System) to drive right around Jehan. Although the Indian tried to push hard again, he had to settle for third place, behind Shwartzman, while Piquet bagged his maiden win in the FIA F3 championship.

Race 2 starting order is decided on, Race 1 results in reverse order for the top 8. Jehan started sixth and had a good start, quickly moving up into fourth. Unfortunately for Jehan though, two racers in front of him had an incident and one of the cars while re-joining, came right in front of him.

Jehan had to lift off to avoid a collision, which allowed another racer to overtake. Jehan then got back one position and finished eventually in fifth place. New Zealand’s Marcus Armstrong won the race.

"On the first lap of Race 1, I bottomed quite a lot through Eau Rouge so Piquet flew by me before Les Combes. I was pretty confident I could stay with him, but the Virtual Safety Car came out at the last chicane and somehow I lost a lot of time. I knew that the guys behind me were going to have DRS and it was going to be tricky. Third is not ideal, but it’s not bad.

Race 2, we all raced for Anthoine. It was certainly difficult for everyone and my thoughts are with his family.” said a subdued Jehan, at the end of the weekend which marred by the tragic loss of Anthoine Hubert, in a catastrophic Formula 2 accident on Saturday.

Jehan moves up from third to second in the championship standings with 2 rounds remaining. He races next weekend in Italy, along with the Italian Grand Prix weekend.