JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury set for a major showdown between Gerrari and United Kerala Off-Roaders

Shahid Salman
SENIOR ANALYST
News
9   //    17 Dec 2018, 17:47 IST

Gerrari Off-Roaders
Gerrari
Off-Roaders

A new chapter in the intense rivalry between Chandigarh’s Gerrari Off-Roaders and Kochi’s United Kerala Off-Roaders will unfold in the annual JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury, starting today in the picturesque Dambuk valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

Part of the popular Orange Festival of Adventure and Music, the 4x4 Fury has become the big stage for these highly competitive teams and they are set for another major showdown.

Gerrari have fielded four teams, led by defending champion Kabir Waraich and Gurmeet Singh. United Kerala will be represented by a 22-strong team, as they launch an assault on this coveted title.

Over 50 teams lined up today, including AON Nagaland who finished second and MOCA Arunachal who took the third place last year, making it one of the biggest off-roading competitions in the country.

The event holds great importance for JK Tyres, as they formalized off-roading in the North East region by introducing the 4X4 Fury in Dambuk, Arunachal Pradesh 4 years ago. The concept caught up with adventure freaks and youngsters from the North East region like wild fire.

 “We are delighted to see the way the JK Tyre 4x4 Fury has grown since we conceived it,” Sanjay Sharma, head of JK Motorsports, said. “Today, it is the most important event on the Indian calendar and I am sure we are going to see some serious battles this year too,” he added.

This year’s edition will offer fans and visitors high adrenaline adventure sporting opportunities like river rafting, dirt cycling and ATV rides deep in the forests. To add to the fun, there will be a replica army training set up for the trail running and jungle obstacle course. Moreover, local tribal sports like archery and darts, angling and fishing or cycling around the beautiful and serene valley will also be on the menu.

The most popular event will no doubt be the Orange 4X4 Fury, to be held in the dense rainforests of Arunachal. The event is unique for its challenges presented to competitors in its natural form where Man and Machine are pitted against Nature.

The teams will have to negotiate two really tough circuits over some 800 metres that will challenge their driving skills, courage and teamwork, as also the sturdiness of their vehicles, ranging from the old faithful Maruti Gypsy to the bulky Sports Utility Vehicle and the Quad.

Their first obstacle course will be the Sisar river on the outskirts of the Dambuk town, that is going to be the venue for the Orange Music Festival this year. Next, the participants will have barely 20 minutes to negotiate a 500-metre course, with a dry river bed and mountains providing spectacular backdrops enhanced by bright sunshine.

The course will crisscross the fast flowing river with strong currents in some spots, making their tasks that much tougher.

In the final stage, the vehicles will have to tackle the Sineh riverbed which is like a 300-metre obstacle course that opens with a steep downhill section requiring the use of winches.

 


Fetching more content...
