Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

JKNRC 2018: Chennai trio shine as Ahura Racing girls steal thunder on opening day of National Racing Championship  

Press Release
NEWS
News
26   //    07 Jul 2018, 19:12 IST

Enter captio
Karthik Tharani en-route to victory in the Euro JK 18

Coimbatore, July 7: Chennai’s awesome trio of Karthik Tharani, Vishnu Prasad and Joseph Mathew began the 21st JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship on a winning note, even as the all-women’s team of Ahura Racing stole the thunder here on Saturday afternoon.

Karthik Tharani claimed the coveted first race in the Euro JK 18 category, winning the 15-lap race in 15:29.526 minutes. Nirmal Uma Shankar (Chennai) and Manav Sharma (Faridabad) took the other two places on the podium. 

Seasoned racer Vishnu Prasad (MSport) staved off a stiff challenge from Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don) and Raghul Rangasamy (also of MSport) to win the highly competitive opening race in the LGB Formula 4. 

In the Suzuki Gixxer Cup, defending champion Joseph Matthew was at his imperious best once again, taking the first race of the season in 14:15.877 minutes. He was over 3 seconds faster than Aizawl’s Malsawmdawngliana and Bengaluru’s Syed Muzamil Ali, who was a further 3 seconds behind.

The Red Bull Road to Rookies was once again dominated by the boys from the north-east, with Zothanmawia and Andy Lalhmangaihsang taking the first two places. Jerome Vanlalrengpuia from Mizoram finished third.

Enter capt
Team Ahura Racing

The day, however, belonged to the girls from Ahura Racing in their striking red cars and uniforms. The six girls created history on Friday, becoming the first all women’s team to compete in India. Five of them eventually competed in the LGB 4 category, and did well to finish the race.

 Racing for the first time ever, Coimbatore’s Megaa KS beat the rest of the girls, impressing with an overall timing of 18:09.051 minutes. Pune’s Dr Ritika Oberoi, a seasoned motorsports competitor, chased her all the way, taking one extra second. 

 Race 2 of the Euro JK 18 could not take place on Saturday afternoon as scheduled due to a technical glitch. It will now take place on Sunday, when Round 1 concludes. 

 

RESULTS

 Euro JK 18: 1. Karthik Tharani (Chennai; 15:29.526) , 2. Nirmal Uma Shankar (Chennai; 15:31.424), 3. Manav Sharma (Faridabad; 15:34.487)

 LGB 4: 1. Vishnu Prasad (MSport; 18:03.844), 2. Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don; 18:04.983). 3. Raghul Rangasamy (MSport; 18:11.014)

 Suzuki Gixxer Cup: 1. Joseph Matthew (Chennai; 14:15.877), 2. Malsawmdawngliana (Aizawl; 14:19.122), 3. Syed Muzamil Ali (Bengaluru; 14:19.181)

Red Bull Road To Rookies: 1. Zothanmawia (Aizawl; 14:23.901), 2. Andy Lalhmangaihsang (Aizawl; 14:47.701); 3. Jerome Vanlalrengpuia (Mizoram; 14:50.264)



I

JK Tyre Racing Championships
JK National Championship: Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup...
RELATED STORY
All-women racing team to compete in JK National racing meet
RELATED STORY
JK National Racing Championship: India's First All Women...
RELATED STORY
INMRC : Double win for TVS racings' Ahamed in the...
RELATED STORY
Round-2 of INMRC featuring 16 Motorcycle races & Round-1...
RELATED STORY
INMRC: Defending Champion Jagan Kumar fastest on Day-1 in...
RELATED STORY
INMRC: Ahamed of TVS racing wins the premier class in the...
RELATED STORY
JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing begins July 6
RELATED STORY
INMRC : 200 entries for Motorcycle Racing Champion season...
RELATED STORY
National Racing 2018: Race Concepts' Arjun Balu wins on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us