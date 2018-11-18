JKNRC Grand Finale: The Euro JK championship battle going down to the wire

Nayan Chatterjee

Nayan Chatterjee has been on fire during the grand finale of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship. During the first race of Sunday, he was the pole-sitter and cruised to victory by building up a huge gap between himself and the rest of the field.

So dominating was Chatterjee’s drive that by the end of the race, he finished more than a comfortable 10 seconds ahead of second placed Karthik Tharani. The victory was further strengthened by Nayan recording another fastest lap to his name.

Tharani, meanwhile, ensured that the race winner did not create a vast difference between their points scored for the championship standings. Starting in P3, the number 16 driver dropped down initially to sixth place. However, he soon put his foot on the pedal to pull off an amazing recovery drive to finish second.

Catching up to the Sudarshan Rao and Arya Singh in quick succession, the Chennai driver made his way up to fourth. He then swapped places with Manav Sharma only to gain back the position in the next lap. By then, Arya too had moved up to third and was in for a chance of scoring a podium, which he later cemented by overtaking Yash Aradhya.

Karthik waited for the perfect chance to climb up a few spots, staying close to the two drivers up ahead. When the opportunity came during the final lap, the 24-year-old did not hesitate to make a move on the scuffling duo of Arya and Yash to scoop up second place for himself. The podium was made up of the main title rivals, Nayan and Karthik, who now sit on a joint first in the standings, as the 17-year-old Arya grabbed the last spot.

Kush Maini, who was driving as a guest in the Euro JK, pulled off to the side of the road during the initial lap and a safety car was deployed to recover his car.

Ashwin Datta, who started the 4th round six points ahead of his competitors, began the race in P8 and could only make up one spot throughout, securing two points for his endeavors.

The battle for the championship is going down to the very last race and it would be exciting to see which driver would end up on top.