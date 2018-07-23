Kevin Harvick pulls off New Hampshire win

Kevin Harvick wins the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Kevin Harvick set a new career-high for wins in a NASCAR Cup Series season by winning the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway over Kyle Busch.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver now has six wins in 20 races this year, and there are still 16 races remaining on the schedule. Busch was denied what would have been his sixth win of the season, as Harvick pushed him up the track with seven laps to go before taking the lead and not looking back.

Martin Truex Jr., the third driver of what has become known as the "big three", finished in fourth place behind Harvick, Busch and Aric Almirola. Before today, Almirola had not recorded a podium finish since winning at Daytona in 2014.

With every passing race, it seems clearer and clearer that Harvick, Busch and Truex Jr. are set to battle it out for the 2018 Cup Series championship. All three of them advanced to last year's Championship 4 as well.

However, this is NASCAR, and anything can happen. After all, Kyle Larson was considered a lock to make the Championship 4 last year, and he didn't even make the round of 8. If those three drivers do advance to the Championship 4, who will the fourth driver be?

Here is the finishing order of Sunday's race.

Rank - Driver - Car, Team, Engine

1 - Kevin Harvick - No. 4, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

2 - Kyle Busch - No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

3 - Aric Almirola - No. 10, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

4 - Martin Truex Jr. - No. 78, Furniture Row Racing, Toyota

5 - Chase Elliott - No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

6 - Ryan Newman - No. 31, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

7 - Ryan Blaney - No. 12, Team Penske, Ford

8 - Kurt Busch - No. 41, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

9 - Joey Logano - No. 22, Team Penske, Ford

10 - Jimmie Johnson - No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

11 - Alex Bowman - No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

12 - Kyle Larson - No. 42, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet

13 - Denny Hamlin - No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

14 - William Byron - No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

15 - Matt Kenseth - No. 6, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford

16 - Erik Jones - No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

17 - Paul Menard - No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford

18 - Jamie McMurray - No. 1, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet

19 - Kasey Kahne - No. 95, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet

20 - Chris Buescher - No. 37, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet

21 - Austin Dillon - No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

22 - Daniel Suarez - No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

23 - Ty Dillon - No. 13, Germain Racing, Chevrolet

24 - Darrell Wallace Jr. - No. 43, Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet

25 - Ross Chastain - No. 15, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet

26 - Michael McDowell - No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

27 - Corey Lajoie - No. 72, TriStar Motorsports, Chevrolet

28 - Matt DiBenedetto - No. 32, Go Fas Racing, Ford

29 - David Ragan - No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

30 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 17, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford

31 - Kyle Weatherman - No. 99, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet

32 - Brad Keselowski - No. 2, Team Penske, Ford

33 - Blake Jones - No. 23, BK Racing, Toyota

34 - B.J. McLeod - No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet

35 - Clint Bowyer - No. 14, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

36 - A.J. Allmendinger - No. 47, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet

37 - Landon Cassill - No. 00, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet