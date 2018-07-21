Kurt Busch takes New Hampshire pole

AUTO: JUL 20 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Kurt Busch is back on pole for the third time in the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, this time for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which is the only Cup Series race at the track this year.

Busch put his #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford on the pole position for Sunday's race at the track by finishing ahead of the five hungry Toyota drivers of Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row Racing, including his brother Kyle, who all qualified in the top nine.

Reigning Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. qualified in second place beside Busch with Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin behind them in the second row. Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski qualified in the third row in their Ford cars.

The race is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Qualifying results

1 - Kurt Busch - No. 41, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

2 - Martin Truex Jr. - No. 78, Furniture Row Racing, Toyota

3 - Kyle Busch - No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

4 - Denny Hamlin - No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

5 - Ryan Blaney - No. 12, Team Penske, Ford

6 - Brad Keselowski - No. 2, Team Penske, Ford

7 - Erik Jones - No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

8 - Alex Bowman - No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

9 - Daniel Suarez - No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

10 - Chase Elliott - No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

11 - William Byron - No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

12 - Paul Menard - No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford

13 - Aric Almirola - No. 10, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

14 - Kevin Harvick - No. 4, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

15 - Clint Bowyer - No. 14, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

16 - A.J. Allmendinger - No. 47, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet

17 - Austin Dillon - No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

18 - Ryan Newman - No. 31, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

19 - Joey Logano - No. 22, Team Penske, Ford

20 - Kyle Larson - No. 42, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet

21 - Jimmie Johnson - No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

22 - Jamie McMurray - No. 1, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet

23 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 17, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford

24 - Chris Buescher - No. 37, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet

25 - Ty Dillon - No. 13, Germain Racing, Chevrolet

26 - Kasey Kahne - No. 95, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet

27 - Darrell Wallace Jr. - No. 43, Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet

28 - Matt DiBenedetto - No. 32, Go Fas Racing, Ford

29 - Michael McDowell - No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

30 - David Ragan - No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

31 - Matt Kenseth - No. 6, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford

32 - Ross Chastain - No. 15, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet

33 - Corey Lajoie - No. 72, TriStar Motorsports, Chevrolet

34 - Landon Cassill - No. 00, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet

35 - Kyle Weatherman - No. 99, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet

36 - B.J. McLeod - No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet

37 - Blake Jones - No. 23, BK Racing, Toyota