Kurt Busch takes New Hampshire pole
Kurt Busch is back on pole for the third time in the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, this time for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which is the only Cup Series race at the track this year.
Busch put his #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford on the pole position for Sunday's race at the track by finishing ahead of the five hungry Toyota drivers of Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row Racing, including his brother Kyle, who all qualified in the top nine.
Reigning Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. qualified in second place beside Busch with Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin behind them in the second row. Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski qualified in the third row in their Ford cars.
The race is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Qualifying results
1 - Kurt Busch - No. 41, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford
2 - Martin Truex Jr. - No. 78, Furniture Row Racing, Toyota
3 - Kyle Busch - No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
4 - Denny Hamlin - No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
5 - Ryan Blaney - No. 12, Team Penske, Ford
6 - Brad Keselowski - No. 2, Team Penske, Ford
7 - Erik Jones - No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
8 - Alex Bowman - No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
9 - Daniel Suarez - No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
10 - Chase Elliott - No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
11 - William Byron - No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
12 - Paul Menard - No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford
13 - Aric Almirola - No. 10, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford
14 - Kevin Harvick - No. 4, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford
15 - Clint Bowyer - No. 14, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford
16 - A.J. Allmendinger - No. 47, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet
17 - Austin Dillon - No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
18 - Ryan Newman - No. 31, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
19 - Joey Logano - No. 22, Team Penske, Ford
20 - Kyle Larson - No. 42, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet
21 - Jimmie Johnson - No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
22 - Jamie McMurray - No. 1, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet
23 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 17, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford
24 - Chris Buescher - No. 37, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet
25 - Ty Dillon - No. 13, Germain Racing, Chevrolet
26 - Kasey Kahne - No. 95, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet
27 - Darrell Wallace Jr. - No. 43, Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet
28 - Matt DiBenedetto - No. 32, Go Fas Racing, Ford
29 - Michael McDowell - No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford
30 - David Ragan - No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford
31 - Matt Kenseth - No. 6, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford
32 - Ross Chastain - No. 15, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet
33 - Corey Lajoie - No. 72, TriStar Motorsports, Chevrolet
34 - Landon Cassill - No. 00, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet
35 - Kyle Weatherman - No. 99, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet
36 - B.J. McLeod - No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet
37 - Blake Jones - No. 23, BK Racing, Toyota