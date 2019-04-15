×
Kush Maini finishes on the Podium on his Formula Renault Eurocup Debut

Press Release
NEWS
News
6   //    15 Apr 2019, 00:23 IST

Monza, Italy, 14th April 2019: Debuting as a Rookie at the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup Championship, Kush Maini finished 3rd overall in the season opener at the historic Monza circuit in Italy. 

Starting this season, the Formula Renault Eurocup now features cars that fall under the classification of the FIA’s Regional F3 specifications. Kush starting from the second row of the grid in fourth moved up one place to complete his race on the podium at third. The J.K.Tyre backed driver made a great start, which saw him battle fellow competitor Leonardo Lorandi heading into the first corner. While he was unable to overtake Lorandi, both men were able to capitalize on an incident that saw pole sitter Lorenzo Colombo spin on the exist of turn 1, in turn stalling his car. 

With a stranded car out on track the organizers were forced to deploy the safety car for two laps thus bunching the field together. A sluggish getaway on the restart of the race saw Kush drop down to fourth, however, he fought back in no time reclaiming third in a matter of a few laps once again displaying his phenomenal overtaking ability, something that has become a bit of a trademark in his short career so far. While Kush did manage to close the gap on Lorandi, he was unable to pull off a move on the Italian and ultimately had to settle for third.  

Commenting on his race, Kush said, “What a fantastic way to start this championship! While I always knew we had the pace to fight at the front, actually finishing on the podium on my series debut is something I have been working towards through the duration of the off-season, the Renault Eurocup is a very competitive championship and I hope the strong starts enables both my M2 Competition team and I to build on this strong foundation.”

Kush will now turn his attention to the second half of the weekend, with another qualifying session and race set to take place on Sunday. 



 

