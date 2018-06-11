Kush Maini impresses again with his seventh podium of the year

British F3 racer Kush Maini was impressive yet again during the race weekend at Silverstone.

Kush Maini at Silverstone

Kush Maini's rich vein of form continued with yet another couple of podiums on the race weekend, this time at the historic Silverstone track, making it seven podiums in four rounds of the BRDC British F3 Championship.

The JK Racing-supported driver finished P2 in a tight Race 1, and he ended the weekend with a strong P3 finish in Race 3, solidifying his third place in the championship standings with 227 points.

The Lanan Racing driver also temporarily set the BRDC British F3 lap record around the Silverstone Circuit.

Kush started the weekend on a high with a strong qualifying session, where he was on top for the most part only to be pushed down to P2 with five minutes to go. He ended up behind points leader Linus Lundqvist in the session just 0.051 seconds off pole.

Race 1 began with Lundqvist and Kush making good starts off the line, Lundqvist pulled away after the first lap. Kush closed the gap on the race leader with some quick laps, one of which saw him create a new BRDC British F3 lap record around the newly resurfaced Silverstone Circuit in the process. He finished just 0.392 seconds off the P1, making this his sixth podium of the championship.

Kush Maini on the podium after Race 1 at Silverstone

Race 2 saw Kush start at the back of the pack from P16, owing to the reverse grid format of the F3. An early incident in the race meant he had to recover and fight back to gain a couple of places and finish the race in P14.

Race 3, however saw Kush start from pole, on account of his record breaking lap in Race 1. A strong start for Tom Gamble meant Kush lost one place off the line, and while trying to regain this position, Kush veered off course, dropping to P3 by the end of lap 1. Some exciting but disciplined driving ensured that he finished on the podium yet again, keeping him in the hunt for the championship.

Talking about his weekend, Kush Maini stated the following:

"The first race was good for us with promising speed. The second race was tricky, we got a good start but three into one corner doesn't go, but it was a racing incident. We put that behind us and started on pole for race three because of the fastest lap. I didn't get off the line well and then had a bit of a tussle through Maggots and Becketts but we can only take the positives from this weekend, we're still third in the championship with a bit of a margin, but I think we can keep pushing and I'm going to give it my all every race, and that's all I can do.”

The next round of BRDC British F3 Championship will take place at the legendary Spa on the 21st of July.