Report: Kush Maini set to compete at Silverstone this weekend

Indian racing driver Kush Maini is set to compete in the fourth round of the BRDC F3 Championship this weekend, with points up for grabs.

09 Jun 2018

Maini, still only a teenager, in action recently

17-year-old Kush Maini, who races for British team Lanan Racing, is all set to compete at the fourth round of the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship this weekend.

Currently third overall in the championship with 170 points to date, Kush will be looking to improve upon his four podiums and one win in the series, as he aims to bridge the gap to championship leader Linus Lundqvist - who currently has a 20-point cushion over his fellow Scandinavian in Nicolas Kjaergaard.

Though the championship began as the BRDC F4 Championship, 2016 saw the introduction of an improved aero package. This significantly boosted the downforce of cars, elevating it closer towards the general performance of an F3 car, which in turn paved the way for their current F3 moniker.

Notable names and legendary drivers

Each round within the series consists of three races, with the weekend's qualifying session and first race scheduled for Saturday while the other two occur on Sunday. The series has also seen some notable names partake in it, including the likes of Sir Jackie Stewart, Nelson Piquet, Emerson Fittipaldi, current Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo and the late great Ayrton Senna.

The fourth round of the series will take place at the Silverstone race track and will also see the Indian teenager make his debut on the legendary circuit, which was also the venue for Formula One's first ever race.

Speaking ahead of the weekend's activities, Kush said: "My preparation has been going well and I'm looking forward to racing at Silverstone. It's my first official race weekend here and I want to make the most of it. Hopefully by the end of the weekend, I'll have closed the gap on the leaders."

Kush keen for memorable weekend

Hampered by being the only car in his team's stable in the previous round, Kush managed two podium finishes. Although, a disappointing 14th position during the second race was an unwelcome blemish on an otherwise encouraging display from him.

So with that in mind, Silverstone represents a good opportunity for him to close the gap between himself and his title rivals, which is easier said than done.

Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 11.10am BST on Saturday, while Race 1 will start at anytime from 2.20pm. Sunday sees Race 2 starting at 11.40am, whilst Race 3 is expected to get underway at 5.15pm.

Progress of all the races can be followed on here.