Kush Maini to race with 3-time Formula Renault Eurocup Champions R-ace GP

Kush Maini

JK Racing backed Kush Maini finished 2nd in the Rookie standings in the Formula Renault Eurocup Series in 2019 and 6th overall. He is looking to make a strong come back in the Championship in 2020 with R-ace GP that have consistently won this Championship over the last 3 years. The 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup is a multi-event motor racing championship for open wheel, formula racing cars held across Europe. The championship features drivers competing in 1.8 litre Formula Renault single seat race cars that conform to the technical regulations for the championship. The 2020 season is the 30th Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 season organized by the Renault Sport. The series is run over 10 weekends at 10 different Formula 1 circuits including Monaco and Abu Dhabi making it a very important and Competitive F1 Feeder series.

With a reasonable amount of experience on single-seater racing at Europe over the last 4 years, Kush now feels ready to fight at the front of Championship.

Kush is extremely excited to be part of the R-ace GP line up.” Really happy to announce that I will be racing with reigning champions R-ace GP in Formula Renault Eurocup in 2020! We have tested together in Abu Dhabi and in Europe and I am extremely comfortable and confident about the team. Very happy also to be continuing my partnership with JK Racing who have supported me for several years. Can’t wait to get started!”

Thibault De Merindol team principal of R-ace GP Commented “I am extremely satisfied to be able to count on Kush’s performances to defend R-ace GP’s driver and team Formula Renault Eurocup titles. Respectively 6th and 2nd of the 2019 general and rookie classifications, Kush proved himself to be one of the men to watch in 2020. Already at work since November, I am pleased with Kush’s team integration and with our preparation in progress. I want to thank Kush and all his partners for their faith in R-ace GP and I am looking forward to a great season together.”