Kush Maini wins rookie category at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 28 Jul 2019, 21:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kush Maini

Kush Maini, backed by JK Racing and driving for M2 Competition, won the Rookie Category on the last lap of an exciting race in Belgium in Race 1 of the Formula Renault Eurocup Series. Having Started 11th on the Grid, he had to avoid going into the back of Leonard Lorandi’s car which was very slow of the start. Moving up positions as the race progressed, Kush made his way up to 6th Place when the Safety Car was called out. This helped bunch up all the Drivers for the last few laps of the race.

Kush Maini wrested the trophy from the hands of Patrik Pasma in the last corner. Rookies Petr Ptáček and Caio Collet (R-ace GP), finished seventh and eighth, while Alexander Smolyar (R-ace GP) and Xavier Lloveras claimed the final points on offer. Kush who finally finished in 5th position overall was extremely happy with the result.

“I started eleventh, so I knew that I would have to fight to move up the order. I was pretty confident, because I simply didn’t carry over my pace from practice to qualifying. I was able to preserve my tyres in the race while also passing my rivals. This allowed me to be extremely fast on the last lap and I pressured Patrik Pasma into a mistake when he missed his final braking point and I was able to win the rookie category. It is a reinforcing result, because it justifies our potential."

The series will break for summer and will return with the race in Nurburgring at the end of August.