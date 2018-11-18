Macau, host to a major Formula 3 race, witnesses 2018's deadliest possible crash

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 10 // 18 Nov 2018, 18:42 IST

Thankfully, a medical report published by those organizing the Formula 3 Macau race shared that German driver Sophia Floersch is breathing and stable, at this point in time

Imagine a simple scenario. Your mother has entrusted on you, the responsibility to ensure that your younger sibling cycles well and doesn't end up hurting himself or herself.

With no elder around, you are on your own, relying on the caution of your imagination to ensure that your younger sibling doesn't get hurt. Merely seeing him or her sit on the cycle with the initial few strokes of the pedal can be a bit of a test, isn't it?

Then, imagine what might have gone through the mind of those who saw quite possibly 2018's most horrific Formula 3 crash, live in its gory horror?

Now, imagine what may have the injured driver's parents' thoughts been?

In case, you are an avid follower of motor-sports, you'd know by now what is being talked about. In case, you aren't exactly aware of what really happened at the Macau racing track during an important round of a key Formula 3 race, you will know of it shortly.

With each passing moment, is the interest in the shocking crash involving German racing driver Sophia Floersch increase exponentially. After all, it was a really tragic and terrible site.

Although, what is not such a promising site is that the lady has fractured her spine and it might just take over a period of six months to get back to normal.

A teenager, in midst of the formative stages of her career, 17-year-old Sophia Floersch suffered a severe crash whilst approaching a stiff right-hander as she followed a packed grid in the middle of the contest.

Reporting further on an eye-popping painful incident was MotorSport.com, a leading publication related to the sport that shared the following:

Floersch hit the back of 15th-placed Jehan Daruvala on the flat-out run to Lisboa and sustained damage to her Van Amersfoort Racing Dallara-Mercedes in the impact.

Over the course of the past few years, Motor-racing has been moving on a firm growth trajectory, with the interest to take an expensive and risky sport to different corners of the world, outside of the Americas and Europe topping that agenda.

That said, central to this highlight has been the news surrounding the introduction of newer venues: such as the Vietnamese Grand Prix, slated to be added on the roster soon.

But for now, those who were expecting the Macau Grand Prix to be added onto the calendar may well be interested in focusing their energies elsewhere: understanding the painful accident in greater detail.

Here's the much talked about the clip that's generating a lot of eyeballs from around the world: