Mikkel Jensen and Kush Maini crowned best drivers in X1Racing League

Mumbai Falcons Racing Team

Mumbai Falcons drivers Mikkel Jensen and Kush Maini have been named as the best male international and best Indian International driver respectively in the recently concluded X1Racing League, a franchise-based motorsports league.

Mumbai Falcons Racing Team had an outstanding season 1 finishing second in the overall championship standings. The team of Jensen and Kush finished thrice on top of the podium, apart from also finishing second in another race and also in the relay format. Jensen also partnered with Karthik Tharani to finish third in one of the seven races. The Mumbai Falcons team comprised of Jensen, Kush, Pippa Mann, Karthik Tharani and Sohil Shah.

The X1Racing League was a roaring success as a large number of motorsports fans and enthusiasts made their way to the Madras Motor Sports Track in Chennai and the Buddh International Circuit in Delhi earlier this month. Fans witnessed some edge-of-the-seat action from some prominent international drivers around the world.

On receiving the award, Kush said, “Mumbai Falcons are the best team and we are incredibly happy that we are representing this team. The team fought really hard, both on track and off it as well to accumulate points. The inaugural season of X1Racing had many exciting times and we are very pleased that the hard work and determination of the team has helped it come out on top. I am humbled by the decision to award my teammate, Mikkel Jensen and myself at the top of our categories.”

Jensen who was happy on receiving the best male International driver said, “Thanks to X1 Racing for recognizing the efforts of our team, Mumbai Falcons. It has been a wonderful experience racing in India for the first time and I have been very impressed with how everything has come together. Our team worked hard to achieve the best we could and we have done very well in the inaugural season. Kush and I had a good chemistry and were able to push the envelope to the limits for the team.”