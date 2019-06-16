Mira Erda says her father helped her along in her motorsports journey

Mira Erda was the youngest Formula 4 female driver in JK Tyres Championship in 2014

Mira Erda, the up-and-coming racing sensation, is a sight to behold behind the wheel. The 18-year-old was the first female driver to race in the Euro JK Cup. It goes to show that she has often pushed her car to the limit in order to achieve the best results possible.

If you go watch a race in which Mira is competing, you would see her completely at ease in the pits. The racer is often composed, but you would be ill-advised to take her calm demeanor for lack of competitiveness. Once on track, the youngster can give anybody a run for their money. After all, she fully deserved the title of the Formula 4 Rookie Champion (2016).

Mira believes her father to be her driving force who has helped her to constantly improve on the track. The racer spoke about the relationship she shares with her father and the wisdom she gained from him along the way:

1. Talk us through one defining moment in your racing career where your father stood by you and helped guide you.

My father has always stood by me. I remember there was this one moment right before my first win back in 2012, I got disqualified and thus had to start the race from the back of the grid. I was feeling demotivated and that’s when my father told me, “This is your time, if not today then never, give it your everything”. I felt charged up after this and I ended up winning the race as I felt in total control of things. There are many such instances when my dad has been a strong pillar for my success.

2. Is there a story you remember from your childhood of driving with your father and learning from him?

I recollect that I was very young when my dad used to make me sit on the front side of the Royal Enfield which we had. He would teach me how to ride even though my legs wouldn’t reach the floor. He used to teach me to handle the steering while riding. That is one of the childhood memory that I cherish and enjoy.

3. Tell us about an instance you remember where your father expressed pride in your achievements?

He always keeps on motivating me and expresses how proud he is of my achievement. I once won the national championship after training and adapting for a year; his words of encouragement were really inspiring and made me feel good about myself.

4. How does your father motivate you to do better and stay hungry for more?

He doesn’t have to say anything! His actions and dedication make sure that I continue racing and get everything that I need to improve my skills, it makes me understand how much he wants me to live my dreams.

5. If they were the one to introduce you to your sport, how was that experience and what have you learnt from them?

He was the one who introduced me to motorsport and the world of racing. He himself started learning things so that he could later help me develop those skills and improve as a racer. Seeing his dedication was a great confidence booster and made me work harder towards my goal.