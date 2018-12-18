MOCA, Gerrari Off-Roaders set for dramatic finish in JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury

Shahid Salman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 9 // 18 Dec 2018, 11:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Team MOCA in action

Local favourites Team MOCA Off-Roaders and defending champions Gerrari Off-Roaders are headed for a scintillating showdown on Tuesday, the fourth and final day of the JK Tyre Orange 4X4 Fury here.

The MOCA driving duo of Aditya Mei and Chow Ujjal Namshum put up a grand show on Sunday night and Monday morning, winning two of the three stages to garner a crucial 5-point lead to emerge as the slight favourites.

Gerrari’s experienced driving pair of Gurmeet Singh and Kabir Waraich were, however, right on their tail, relying on their consistency to stay in the hunt. They were cautious all through, reducing the margin of error to add crucial points into their kitty.

Moca have picked up 450 points after six exciting stages while Gerrari are on 445, setting up a grand finale.

The night stage on Sunday, Bijari by the Swamp, proved to be the toughest and none of the teams managed to finish it. It required the first car to tackle the water course before the second one waded through deep slush to win the round.

But only three teams, including Gurmeet and Kabir’s Gerrari and MOCA’s Aditya and Chow Ujjal, managed to overcome one half of the stage to pick up 20 points each.

MOCA began Monday slowly, managing to finish only fifth. Play Your Own Game stage saw the two cars in each team begin from the same point at the same time. They, however, veered in different directions, with one of them taking the shorter course and the second one the longer and tougher route. Whoever finished early could return to help the other car, requiring team work and skill.

Gurmeet (with Gurpratap Sandhu as his navigator) and Kabir (with Yuvraj Singh Tiwana) won this stage too, taking 80 points.

MOCA were in their elements in the sixth stage though, winning the River Bed Climb in style.

Advertisement

Aditya Mei (with co-driver Chow Sujeewan Choutang) and Chow Ujjal Namshum (with Chow Ingieng Mein) wowed the crowds as they raced through the river bed, with water rising high as their bonnets to win the course smartly.

They collected the maximum possible 100 points to go into the lead. Gerrari finished second to add 90 points to set up the stage for the late night seventh stage and the eight and final stage on Tuesday.