Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Rally Championship 2018 Coimbatore: Harith Noah emerges overall winner 

MotoXindia
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
21   //    02 Aug 2018, 14:03 IST

Harith Noah
Harith Noah

The fifth round of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Rally Championship, held in Coimbatore on the 28th and 29th of July 2018, came to an end with TVS Racing team scoring three top positions across the table. The event saw racers covering a total distance of 111km across four special stages.

Team TVS Racing’s Harith Noah finished as the overall winner in the fifth round of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Rally Championship for two-wheelers held in Coimbatore on the 28th and 29th of July 2018

Noah and his teammate Abdul Wahid Tanveer clocked similar timings. The tie-breaker rule came into play to decide the winner, and Noah, with a better first stage timing, was declared the winner.

R. Nataraj (TVS Racing), who had dominated the earlier four rounds, finished third.

“The route was very challenging and I enjoyed riding the stages. This is one of the best events that I had taken part in,” said Noah.

Commenting on the team’s performance, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said, “The 5th round of INRC was challenging and I am glad that the team continues to lead across three categories. Harith, Rajendra and Imran were in excellent form and outclassed the competition with their performances. It was also heartening to see Nataraj, who was leading the championship until the last stage, put up a good show despite the injury. This strong performance will boost the confidence of our racers as they go into the final round of the championship.”

The sixth and final round of the Indian National Rally Championship 2018 is scheduled to take place in Mangalore on 27 and 28 October 2018.

Results

Overall

  1. Harith Noah (TVS Racing)
  2. Abdul Wahid Tanveer(TVS Racing)
  3. Nataraj (TVS Racing)

Class 1 (Superbike ProExpert)

  1. Harith Noah (TVS Racing)
  2. Abdul Wahid Tanveer (TVS Racing)
  3. Nataraj (TVS Racing)

Class 1A (Superbike ProExpert-A)

  1. Badal Doshi (Mumbai)
  2. Jatin Jain (Nagpur)
  3. Aakash Aital

Class 2 (Super Sport 130B)

  1. Rakesh Kumar V (Bengaluru)
  2. Santhosh (Coimbatore)
  3. Vignesh M (Coimbatore)

Class 3 (Super Sport 165B)

  1. Imran Pasha (TVS Racing)
  2. Thirinesh
  3. Sachin D (Bengaluru)

Class 4 (Super Sport 260B)

  1. E. Rajendra (TVS Racing)
  2. Samuel Jacob (TVS Racing)
  3. Jeeva Rathinam.

Class 5 (Super Sport 400B)

  1. Venu Rameshkumar (Coimbatore)
  2. Karthikeyan
  3. Prabhu Chandramohan

Class 6 (Super Sport 550B)

  1. Sreekanth Komana
  2. R. Ranjith
  3. Abijith Joy

Class 7 (Scooter)

  1. Pinkesh Thakar (Aprilla Racing)
  2. Syed Asif Ali (TVS Racing)
  3. Syed Zeeshan

Class 8 (Ladies)

  1. Fazeela U (Palakkad)

Class 9 (Locals)

  1. Sasikumar
  2. Santhosh
  3. Sam Issaiah
Topics you might be interested in:
INRC
MotoXindia
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Latest racing results from India. We cover Supercross,Motocross, Autocross, Dirt Bike Race, Rally and all other Motorsport series
TVS racings' R Nataraj wins the MRF rally of Nashik,...
RELATED STORY
MRF Supercross 2018: Double Win for Harith Noah in Round...
RELATED STORY
INRC 2018: TVS racings' Rajendra RE wins the third round...
RELATED STORY
Amittrajit set to make history, will become first Indian...
RELATED STORY
Interview with Toyota's Katsuhisa Idie: Our ultimate goal...
RELATED STORY
National Racing 2018: MRF F1600, Ameo Cup season opener...
RELATED STORY
National Racing 2018: Defending Champion Arjun Narendran...
RELATED STORY
National Racing 2018: Arjun Balu fastest for Race...
RELATED STORY
National Racing 2018: Double victory for Arjun Narendran...
RELATED STORY
Watch: Worst Indy 500 Crashes of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us