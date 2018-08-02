MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Rally Championship 2018 Coimbatore: Harith Noah emerges overall winner

Harith Noah

The fifth round of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Rally Championship, held in Coimbatore on the 28th and 29th of July 2018, came to an end with TVS Racing team scoring three top positions across the table. The event saw racers covering a total distance of 111km across four special stages.

Team TVS Racing’s Harith Noah finished as the overall winner in the fifth round of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Rally Championship for two-wheelers held in Coimbatore on the 28th and 29th of July 2018

Noah and his teammate Abdul Wahid Tanveer clocked similar timings. The tie-breaker rule came into play to decide the winner, and Noah, with a better first stage timing, was declared the winner.

R. Nataraj (TVS Racing), who had dominated the earlier four rounds, finished third.

“The route was very challenging and I enjoyed riding the stages. This is one of the best events that I had taken part in,” said Noah.

Commenting on the team’s performance, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said, “The 5th round of INRC was challenging and I am glad that the team continues to lead across three categories. Harith, Rajendra and Imran were in excellent form and outclassed the competition with their performances. It was also heartening to see Nataraj, who was leading the championship until the last stage, put up a good show despite the injury. This strong performance will boost the confidence of our racers as they go into the final round of the championship.”

The sixth and final round of the Indian National Rally Championship 2018 is scheduled to take place in Mangalore on 27 and 28 October 2018.

Results

Overall

Harith Noah (TVS Racing) Abdul Wahid Tanveer(TVS Racing) Nataraj (TVS Racing)

Class 1 (Superbike ProExpert)

Harith Noah (TVS Racing) Abdul Wahid Tanveer (TVS Racing) Nataraj (TVS Racing)

Class 1A (Superbike ProExpert-A)

Badal Doshi (Mumbai) Jatin Jain (Nagpur) Aakash Aital

Class 2 (Super Sport 130B)

Rakesh Kumar V (Bengaluru) Santhosh (Coimbatore) Vignesh M (Coimbatore)

Class 3 (Super Sport 165B)

Imran Pasha (TVS Racing) Thirinesh Sachin D (Bengaluru)

Class 4 (Super Sport 260B)

E. Rajendra (TVS Racing) Samuel Jacob (TVS Racing) Jeeva Rathinam.

Class 5 (Super Sport 400B)

Venu Rameshkumar (Coimbatore) Karthikeyan Prabhu Chandramohan

Class 6 (Super Sport 550B)

Sreekanth Komana R. Ranjith Abijith Joy

Class 7 (Scooter)

Pinkesh Thakar (Aprilla Racing) Syed Asif Ali (TVS Racing) Syed Zeeshan

Class 8 (Ladies)

Fazeela U (Palakkad)

Class 9 (Locals)

Sasikumar Santhosh Sam Issaiah