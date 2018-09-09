MRF Supercross 2018: Win for CD Jinan in Round 4 of the championship

MotoXindia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 13 // 09 Sep 2018, 23:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

CD Jinan

CD Jinan of Angata Racing rode his Kawasaki KX 250F to a resounding win by taking both the Motos to open up the overall title race with the championship leader Harith Noah, midway through the 19th MRF MoGrip-FMSCI National Supercross championship in Jaipur.

Team TVS Racing rider Noah, who began the fourth round of the season with 110 points to 86 of privateer Jinan, needed to win both Motos to solidify his position at the top, but the track conditions probably made it difficult for him to adjust to.

Jinan, on the other hand, used his experience of riding his Dubai desert where he practices thanks to his team Ang’ata Racing, based in the Middle-east Kingdom.

“The races were very closely fought and there was all the effort for competitors to get past each other despite the course having been battered overnight by heavy torrential rain,” explained Shyam Kothari, the Director of Godspeed Racing, the promoters of National Supercross.

“It started raining last night we were sceptical whether we would be able to conduct the championship, but the course was all intact though some table tops had got slushy, it was all manageable,” Kothari said.

The competition was worth a watch not just in the foreign bikes section but also in the other categories too.

As Noah finished second in both Motos behind Jinan, his lead was reduced from 24 to 18 points going into the Round 5.

Noah now has 144 to Jinan’s 126, which makes the final two rounds very crucial for both the riders and their respective teams.

TVS Racing nonetheless kept its flag flying high by winning in other categories—Imran Pasha winning the Class 2 Novice Group and M Kalimohan taking the honours in Class 5 Indian Experts.

Both these groups saw TVS riders dominating with this RTR machines all through the course.

Pune’s Sarthak wins Junior SX

There was an interesting battle in the Junior classes in the absence of the championship leader Yuvraj Kondedeshmukh, who recently represented India at the World Motocross Championship in Australia.

In Class 9 Junior SX2, Sarthak had a tough fight with Sholk Ghorpade of Satara with both riding Kawasaki bikes while others in the fray were on KTMs.

Sarthak won hands down after having been forced into the fourth position in Class8 Junior SX1, which was won by Prajwal V of Bengaluru.