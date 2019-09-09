Muskan Jubbal wins karting slalom title in Girls On Track

Winners of the FMSCI NRC - Sodi Class (Four Stroke)

Faridabad's Muskan Jubbal won the Karting Slalom crown to emerge as the star of the FIA Girls On Track extravaganza.

The GOT programme which is being held on the sidelines of the JK Tyre FMSCI National 4-stroke Karting Championship 2019, saw Muskan complete the course with an impressive timing of 1:40:91 minutes.

Sharavantika Lakshmi won the second place with a timing of 1:51:62 mins while Dr. Noorul Sara cornered the third position by finishing the task in 1:53:24 mins.

In the Biking Slalom, Sunita Deshar emerged victorious after she posted a time 1:35.34. Sandhya Saranya of Chennai (1:43:93) and Sanjana Mohanraj of Bengaluru (2:24:03) took the other two podium places.

The Meco Kartopia track came alive this Sunday with over 50 girls, including 8 from Nepal participating in the GOT programme.

A handful of 8-year-olds too turned up to get initiated into motorsports along with teenagers and women in their twenties.

They went through the entire drill of starting on racing simulators before eventually competing in the go-karting and biking slaloms. In between, they underwent a batak reflex test and a basic pit-stop to be set for proper racing.

Meanwhile, it was business as usual for hardcore racers in the finals of the Round 1 of the Sodi Kart Sprint.

Local boy Vybhav Mukund annexed the Senior Category after he took just 11:29.585 mins to complete the 12 laps. Megaa KS, a JKNRC driver, took the second place with a time of 11:30.222 mins, while Yash Pickle of Baroda (11:35.907 mins) grabbed the second runner-up.

In the Ladies Category, Megaa lived up to her top billing and clinched the round with a timing of 9:32.606 mins. Another Coimbatore driver Sharavanthika Lakshmi claimed the second place with a time of 9:42.718 mins followed by Lalita Priya of Coimbatore who completed her stipulated 10 in a time of 9:58.818 mins.

In the Junior class, it was Sharavanthika who stole the limelight once again as she took the top honours by posting a time of 9:47.876 mins while Bengaluru's Kshitiz Kumar took the second spot with a time of 9:52.871 mins. Shreeansh Desai of Baroda finished third by clicking 10:01.118 mins.