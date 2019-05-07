×
NASCAR: Five biggest problems with modern day NASCAR

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14   //    07 May 2019, 10:12 IST

What's the problem with NASCAR?
What's the problem with NASCAR?

Ah, the wonderful world of NASCAR!

It's a sport that started on the sands of Daytona beach and continues on today with a 36 race season around The United States. Its races are nothing short of a thrill ride and something you have to see to believe. It was also one of the most popular spectator sports at one time, which only helped its popularity and its marketability with that being said, the sport has been in a virtual free fall over the last couple of years and while many of their top drivers retiring have a lot to do with it, NASCAR didn't make the best of decisions during this time period either. Beyond that, they have made decisions that continue to have detrimental effects on the sport today.

Here are five of the biggest problems with modern day NASCAR and how best to tackle them in a way that will be beneficial for all.

#5 Stage racing

NASCAR really messed things up with stage racing.
NASCAR really messed things up with stage racing.

Segments are something that NASCAR introduced only a few short years ago and already is one of the top complaints when fans talk about the sport. Not only does it basically force the field to bunch up again for the sake of artificial excitement, but it also creates a situation where drivers will get more and more aggressive.

If nothing else, it's not a good situation from any standpoint and takes away from the lead drivers ability to run away with the race. Of course, that's supposed to be a good thing, especially since it makes it where no race is a foregone conclusion, but it really doesn't look good when the dominant guy doesn't come out the winner at the end of the afternoon.

Daytona 500
